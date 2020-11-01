As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-WKU game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was really good but this was probably the first game in 2020 where he looked less than great. At times it looked like he got a little greedy and tried to force some things, although to be fair he had a couple of catchable balls get away from receivers as well. The interception was definitely a throw he wanted back.
Grade: B+
Running back
Tyler Allgeier ran hard and ended up with 95 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Lopini Katoa also got into the end zone on a 42-yard pass reception in the flat. Sione Finau made a couple of nice runs as well late in the game.
Grade: A-
Offensive line
The Cougar offensive line once again didn't give up a sack and Zach Wilson often had plenty of time to scan the field on pass plays. BYU wasn't as consistent opening holes in the run game but did enough in the first half to get the team a big lead.
Grade: A-
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars got some great catches from Dax Milne, Gunner Romney and Dax Milne. A couple of other guys had chances to make some tough grabs but couldn't quite haul them in. They also had some underrated blocks on plays down the field.
Grade: A-
Defensive line
The Cougars had a tough time consistently stopping the WKU run game but they kept Tyrrell Pigrome from gaining many yards on the ground. This unit stood tall in the goal-line stand in the third quarter.
Grade: B
Linebackers
Isaac Kaufusi had a great strip and fumble recovery, which was just one part of an impressive game for the senior. BYU had some guys that were injured, which provided opportunities for other players to step up. Overall they kept the points down, which is the main goal.
Grade: B+
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield had some nice plays on balls in the air, while also keeping the Hilltoppers from gaining chunks of yards. Still, they weren't able to come up big on some third downs, which allowed WKU to maintain long drives.
Grade: B
Special teams
BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd continued with his perfect placekicking, making all five extra points and two field goals (although one had to be retried after a running-into-the-kicker penalty. Punter Ryan Rehkow had a nice punt but didn't get much work.
Grade: A
Coaching
BYU responded to the unusual Western Kentucky defense with a lot of big plays and controlled the first half. But the second half seemed anemic in many ways as the Cougars had a tough time maintaining the same level of play. That's something the coaches know they need to improve on.
Grade: A-