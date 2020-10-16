BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 556.8 yards per game (5th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 214.8 ypg (15th)
PASS OFFENSE: 342 ypg (9th)
Scoring: 43.8 ppg (6th)
Total defense: 250.5 ypg (4th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 71 ypg (4th)
PASS DEFENSE: 179.5 ypg (13th)
Scoring defense: 11 points per game (4th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (53 rushes, 391 yards, 4 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (82-of-101, 1,241 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Gunner Romney (20 catches, 453 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles: Keenan Pili/Isaiah Kaufusi, 24
Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty, 4
Houston
Team stats
Total offense: 476 yards per game (13th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 157 ypg (46th)
PASS OFFENSE: 319 ypg (12th)
Scoring: 49 ppg (3rd)
Total defense: 211 ypg (1st)
RUSH DEFENSE: 70 ypg (3rd)
PASS DEFENSE: 141 ypg (2nd)
Scoring defense: 31 ppg (46th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Kyle Porter (11 rushes, 57 yards, 1 TD)
Passing: Clayton Tune (20-of-32, 319 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT)
Receiving: Marquez Stevenson (5 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles: Grant Stuard, 9
Sacks: Payton Turner, 2
TFL: Payton Turner, 4.5
Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.