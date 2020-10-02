BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 622 yards per game (4th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 246.5 ypg (9th)
PASS OFFENSE: 375.5 ypg (8th)
Scoring: 51.5 ppg (2nd)
Total defense: 165 ypg (1st)
RUSH DEFENSE: 69 ypg (8th)
PASS DEFENSE: 96 ypg (1st)
Scoring defense: 5 points per game (2nd)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (24 rushes, 182 yards, 2 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (36-of-45, 624 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Gunner Romney (9 catches, 272 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles: Keenan Pili, 13
Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Khyiris Tonga, 2
TFL: Zac Dawe, 2.5
Louisiana Tech
Team stats
Total offense: 461.5 yards per game (22nd in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 172.5 ypg (31st)
PASS OFFENSE: 289 ypg (21st)
Scoring: 48.5 ppg (6th)
Total defense: 447 ypg (53rd)
RUSH DEFENSE: 112 ypg (22nd)
PASS DEFENSE: 335 ypg (63rd)
Scoring defense: 34 ppg (49th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Justin Henderson (29 rushes, 146 yards, 1 TD)
Passing: Luke Anthony (30-of-51, 463 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Adrian Hardy (9 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles: Tyler Grubbs, 28
Sacks: Milton Williams, 2
TFL: Milton Williams, 2.5