BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 622 yards per game (4th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 246.5 ypg (9th)

PASS OFFENSE: 375.5 ypg (8th)

Scoring: 51.5 ppg (2nd)

Total defense: 165 ypg (1st)

RUSH DEFENSE: 69 ypg (8th)

PASS DEFENSE: 96 ypg (1st)

Scoring defense: 5 points per game (2nd)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (24 rushes, 182 yards, 2 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (36-of-45, 624 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Gunner Romney (9 catches, 272 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles: Keenan Pili, 13

Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Khyiris Tonga, 2

TFL: Zac Dawe, 2.5

Louisiana Tech

Team stats

Total offense: 461.5 yards per game (22nd in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 172.5 ypg (31st)

PASS OFFENSE: 289 ypg (21st)

Scoring: 48.5 ppg (6th)

Total defense: 447 ypg (53rd)

RUSH DEFENSE: 112 ypg (22nd)

PASS DEFENSE: 335 ypg (63rd)

Scoring defense: 34 ppg (49th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Justin Henderson (29 rushes, 146 yards, 1 TD)

Passing: Luke Anthony (30-of-51, 463 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Adrian Hardy (9 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles: Tyler Grubbs, 28

Sacks: Milton Williams, 2

TFL: Milton Williams, 2.5

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!