BYU
2019 team stats
Total offense: 443.8 yards per game (19th in nation)*
RUSH OFFENSE: 159.1 ypg (68th)
PASS OFFENSE: 284.7 ypg (26th)
Scoring: 28.5 ppg (67th)
Total defense: 393.5 ypg (68th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 167.5 ypg (78th)
PASS DEFENSE: 226 ypg (65th)
Scoring defense: 25.5 points per game (48th)
2019 individual stats
Rushing: Sione Finau (59 rushes, 359 yards, 2 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (199-of-319, 2,382 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT)
Receiving: Matt Bushman (47 catches, 688 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles: Kavika Fonua, 83
Sacks: Four players tied with 2
TFL: Chaz Ah You, 5.5
Navy
2019 Team stats
Total offense: 455.8 yards per game (19th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 360.5 ypg (1st)
PASS OFFENSE: 95.2 ypg (128th)
Scoring: 37.2 ppg (12th)
Total defense: 314.2 ypg (16th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 105.8 ypg (10th)
PASS DEFENSE: 280.3 ypg (38th)
Scoring defense: 22.3 ppg (34th)
2019 individual stats
Rushing: Malcolm Perry (295 rushes, 2,017 yards, 21 TD)
Passing: Malcolm Perry (48-of-86, 1,084 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT)
Receiving: Mychal Cooper (18 catches, 380 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles: Diego Fagot, 100
Sacks: Jacob Springer, 8
TFL: Jacob Springer, 16