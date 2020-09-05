BYU

2019 team stats

Total offense: 443.8 yards per game (19th in nation)*

RUSH OFFENSE: 159.1 ypg (68th)

PASS OFFENSE: 284.7 ypg (26th)

Scoring: 28.5 ppg (67th)

Total defense: 393.5 ypg (68th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 167.5 ypg (78th)

PASS DEFENSE: 226 ypg (65th)

Scoring defense: 25.5 points per game (48th)

2019 individual stats

Rushing: Sione Finau (59 rushes, 359 yards, 2 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (199-of-319, 2,382 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT)

Receiving: Matt Bushman (47 catches, 688 yards, 4 TD)

Tackles: Kavika Fonua, 83

Sacks: Four players tied with 2

TFL: Chaz Ah You, 5.5

Navy

2019 Team stats

Total offense: 455.8 yards per game (19th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 360.5 ypg (1st)

PASS OFFENSE: 95.2 ypg (128th)

Scoring: 37.2 ppg (12th)

Total defense: 314.2 ypg (16th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 105.8 ypg (10th)

PASS DEFENSE: 280.3 ypg (38th)

Scoring defense: 22.3 ppg (34th)

2019 individual stats

Rushing: Malcolm Perry (295 rushes, 2,017 yards, 21 TD)

Passing: Malcolm Perry (48-of-86, 1,084 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT)

Receiving: Mychal Cooper (18 catches, 380 yards, 2 TD)

Tackles: Diego Fagot, 100

Sacks: Jacob Springer, 8

TFL: Jacob Springer, 16

