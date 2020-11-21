By Jared Lloyd
Daily Herald
BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 533.4 yards per game (8th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 192.9 ypg (39th)
PASS OFFENSE: 340.5 ypg (10th)
Scoring: 45.3 ppg (9th)
Total defense: 284.9 ypg (6th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 93.3 ypg (11th)
PASS DEFENSE: 191.6 ypg (23rd)
Scoring defense: 13.9 ppg (6th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (105 rushes, 710 yards, 9 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (166-of-221, 2,512 yards, 22 TD, 2 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (45 catches, 805 yards, 6 TD)
Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 55
Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5
North Alabama
Team stats
Total offense: 232.7 yards per game
RUSH OFFENSE: 49.7 ypg
PASS OFFENSE: 183 ypg
Scoring: 12.3 ppg
Total defense: 363.7 ypg
RUSH DEFENSE: 213.3 ypg
PASS DEFENSE: 150.3 ypg
Scoring defense: 23.3 ppg
Individual stats
Rushing: Parker Driggers (14 rushes, 74 yards, 2 TD)
Passing: Blake Dever (46-of-65, 383 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT)
Receiving: Dexter Boykin (10 catches, 93 yards, 0 TD)
Tackles: Wallace Cowins/Christon Taylor, 23
Sacks: Christon Taylor/Mike Boykin, 1
TFL: Christon Taylor, 4.5