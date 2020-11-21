By Jared Lloyd

Daily Herald

BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 533.4 yards per game (8th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 192.9 ypg (39th)

PASS OFFENSE: 340.5 ypg (10th)

Scoring: 45.3 ppg (9th)

Total defense: 284.9 ypg (6th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 93.3 ypg (11th)

PASS DEFENSE: 191.6 ypg (23rd)

Scoring defense: 13.9 ppg (6th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (105 rushes, 710 yards, 9 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (166-of-221, 2,512 yards, 22 TD, 2 INT)

Receiving: Dax Milne (45 catches, 805 yards, 6 TD)

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 55

Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5

North Alabama

Team stats

Total offense: 232.7 yards per game 

RUSH OFFENSE: 49.7 ypg 

PASS OFFENSE: 183 ypg

Scoring: 12.3 ppg

Total defense: 363.7 ypg 

RUSH DEFENSE: 213.3 ypg 

PASS DEFENSE: 150.3 ypg

Scoring defense: 23.3 ppg 

Individual stats

Rushing: Parker Driggers (14 rushes, 74 yards, 2 TD)

Passing: Blake Dever (46-of-65, 383 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT)

Receiving: Dexter Boykin (10 catches, 93 yards, 0 TD)

Tackles: Wallace Cowins/Christon Taylor, 23

Sacks: Christon Taylor/Mike Boykin, 1

TFL: Christon Taylor, 4.5

