Malibu, Calif. — No. 2 BYU Cougars swept No. 4 Pepperdine Waves in Firestone Fieldhouse to complete an undefeated weekend (25-21, 25-14, 25-20). BYU, now 12-2, leads the MPSF conference.
As a team, the Cougars put up a .460 hitting percentage with 39 kills on 63 attempts and 10 errors. Sixteen Pepperdine hitting errors,11.5 total BYU blocks and 21 BYU digs held the Waves to a .208 hitting percentage.
“The guys continued to be aggressive from the service line,” Said head coach Shawn Olmstead. “Our block made some good adjustments that helped our defense."
The Cougars started the match confident, immediately going on a 5-2 run. The first service ace of the game by Felipe de Brito Ferreira triggered a Pepperdine timeout (BYU 9-4 PEPP). Davide Gardini secured the second and final BYU ace of the day, to give the Cougars the edge at the end of set one (BYU 23-19 PEPP). BYU clinched the set on an Eschenberg kill to win 25-21.
Set 2 began more balanced than set one with the Waves and Cougars trading points back and forth. BYU took off with the lead after the 6-6 split, staying on top for the remainder of the set. Several errors by Pepperdine and key kills by BYU gave the Cougars the push to close out the set 25-14. BYU hit .684 in set two, for a match high percentage.
The Cougars took advantage of Pepperdine's errors early in Set 3 on to set and keep their lead. At one point BYU went on a 5-0 stretch tying the longest run of the match (BYU 16-9 PEPP). Pepperdine countered coming close to BYU’s lead forcing a Cougar timeout at 21-17. The timeout proved advantageous to BYU who finalized the set 25-20 on a Gardini kill.
Next weekend the Cougars will remain on the road, traveling to Concordia Irvine for a pair of matches March 26 and 27.
BYU baseball tops LMU 4-1, sweeps three-game series
BYU swept Loyola Marymount in the opening series of West Coast Conference play with a 4-1 victory on Saturday at Page Stadium. The win gives the Cougars a 3-0 start in conference play.
“I thought it was a well-played game today by our guys,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “This team is resilient. They believed in themselves when things were tough to start the season. Everyone contributed this weekend and it was definitely another team win today.”
LMU (7-10, 0-3) scored first in the bottom of the third to take an early 1-0 lead, but BYU (6-11, 3-0) responded with a run of its own in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 1-1. Cole Gambill led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Freddy Achecar. He then scored on a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Cole to first base to tie the game.
BYU took the lead for good in the sixth inning with two runs off two hits and an error by the Lions. Mitch McIntyer singled to center to begin the inning. With one out, Jacob Wilk also singled up the middle and McIntyer scored on a throwing error to make the score 2-1. Gambill then grounded out to first base scoring Wilk for a 3-1 lead.
Starting pitcher Jack Sterner went four and a third innings, holding LMU to just two hits and a run before handing the ball over to lefthander Cy Nielsen who went one and a third with four strikeouts to get the win. Bryce Robison picked up the save with three and a third innings of no-hit baseball with four strikeouts.
The Cougars tacked on an insurance run in the top of the eighth with a one-out home run by Cowden over the right-center wall to finish off the scoring 4-1. BYU scored four runs on seven hits, while LMU scored one run on just two hits.
“We are looking forward to finally playing at home after 17 games on the road,” said Littlewood. “I really love this team. They are starting to play the way that we as a coaching staff believed they were capable of playing.”
The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. in the season home opener at Miller Park. BYU will take on rival UVU in the UCCU Crosstown Clash. BYU will also play host to WCC foe San Francisco in a three-game series scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, March 25-27. Ticket information for all four games can be found at BYUtickets.com.
All four games will be broadcast live on the BYUtv App as well as the BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio FM 107.7, BYUCougars.com and the BYU Cougars app.
No. 17 BYU women's soccer blows past Pacific 5-1
A dominating second half performance, including four goals, led No. 17 BYU women’s soccer to a victory over Pacific, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at Knoles Field.
Pacific scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute, but were scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Bella Folino struck first for BYU with a goal in the 27th minute to equalize the game. The goal was assisted by Mikayla Colohan.
Both teams battled back-and-forth for the remainder of the half.
BYU came out firing in the second half, outshooting Pacific 21-6, with 13-4 shots on goal throughout the game.
Sophomore Brecken Morzingo scored the first goal in the second half, in the 48th minute, giving BYU the 2-1 lead. Morzingo’s goal was her second of the season.
In the 56th minute, two Cougars scored. Folino scored her second of the game, at 56:07, with an assist from Colohan. After resetting, Colohan took a shot at the goal that was deflected to Rachel McCarthy, who then scored at 56:53. Folino now has seven goals on the season, while McCarthy has six.
In the 78th minute, McCarthy was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Colohan took the PK and scored, making her perfect on four straight PKs in the last four games. The midfielder’s goal was her eighth of the season.
BYU is now 6-3-0 on the season, and 3-1-0 in West Coast Conference play.
The Cougars return to California on Wed., March. 24, to face San Diego for more WCC play. The matchup was originally scheduled earlier in the year, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT and will be carried live on the BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio 107.9 FM/BYU Cougars App with Greg Wrubell on the call.