By Jared Lloyd

Daily Herald

BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 522.7 yards per game (7th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 198.6 ypg (34th)

PASS OFFENSE: 324.1 ypg (12th)

Scoring: 44.5 ppg (7th)

Total defense: 299.9 ypg (7th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 107.6 ypg (15th)

PASS DEFENSE: 192.3 ypg (23rd)

Scoring defense: 14.7 ppg (4th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (131 rushes, 957 yards, 12 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (195-of-267, 2,964 yards, 27 TD, 23 INT)

Receiving: Dax Milne (55 catches, 1,012 yards, 7 TD)

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 66

Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5

San Diego State

Team stats

Total offense: 343.9 yards per game (104th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 203.7 ypg (28th)

PASS OFFENSE: 140.1 ypg (119th)

Scoring: 26.1 ppg (83rd)

Total defense: 269.1 ypg (3rd)

RUSH DEFENSE: 100.7 ypg (8th) 

PASS DEFENSE: 168.4 ypg (5th)

Scoring defense: 16.3 ppg (8th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Greg Bell (96 rushes, 569 yards, 6 TD)

Passing: Carson Baker (59-of-104, 617 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT)

Receiving: Jesse Matthews (19 catches, 275 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles: Tariq Thompson, 37

Sacks: Caden McDonald, 4.5

TFL: Caden McDonald, 10

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!