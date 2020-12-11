By Jared Lloyd
Daily Herald
BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 522.7 yards per game (7th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 198.6 ypg (34th)
PASS OFFENSE: 324.1 ypg (12th)
Scoring: 44.5 ppg (7th)
Total defense: 299.9 ypg (7th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 107.6 ypg (15th)
PASS DEFENSE: 192.3 ypg (23rd)
Scoring defense: 14.7 ppg (4th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (131 rushes, 957 yards, 12 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (195-of-267, 2,964 yards, 27 TD, 23 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (55 catches, 1,012 yards, 7 TD)
Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 66
Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5
San Diego State
Team stats
Total offense: 343.9 yards per game (104th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 203.7 ypg (28th)
PASS OFFENSE: 140.1 ypg (119th)
Scoring: 26.1 ppg (83rd)
Total defense: 269.1 ypg (3rd)
RUSH DEFENSE: 100.7 ypg (8th)
PASS DEFENSE: 168.4 ypg (5th)
Scoring defense: 16.3 ppg (8th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Greg Bell (96 rushes, 569 yards, 6 TD)
Passing: Carson Baker (59-of-104, 617 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT)
Receiving: Jesse Matthews (19 catches, 275 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles: Tariq Thompson, 37
Sacks: Caden McDonald, 4.5
TFL: Caden McDonald, 10