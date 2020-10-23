BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 541 yards per game (6th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 187.4 ypg (26th)
PASS OFFENSE: 353.6 ypg (9th)
Scoring: 43.6 ppg (6th)
Total defense: 288 ypg (9th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 82.4 ypg (7th)
PASS DEFENSE: 205.6 ypg (23rd)
Scoring defense: 14 ppg (8th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (63 rushes, 416 yards, 5 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (107-of-136, 1,641 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (33 catches, 550 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles: Keenan Pili/Isaiah Kaufusi, 32
Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5
Texas State
Team stats
Total offense: 374.2 yards per game (54th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 138.5 ypg (55th)
PASS OFFENSE: 235.7 ypg (38th)
Scoring: 28 ppg (48th)
Total defense: 442.8 ypg (55th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 157.2 ypg (42nd)
PASS DEFENSE: 285.7 ypg (62nd)
Scoring defense: 31.7 ppg (49th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Calvin Hill (62 rushes, 325 yards, 3 TD)
Passing: Brady McBride (83-of-136, 809 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT)
Receiving: Jeremiah Haydel (22 catches, 275 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles: Nico Ezidore, 35
Sacks: Nico Ezidore, 2.5
TFL: Nico Ezidore, 8