BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 580 yards per game (8th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 301 ypg (4th)

PASS OFFENSE: 279 ypg (17th)

Scoring: 55 ppg (3rd)

Total defense: 149 ypg (2nd)

RUSH DEFENSE: 119 ypg (16th)

PASS DEFENSE: 30 ypg (1st)

Scoring defense: 3 points per game (2nd)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (14 rushes, 132 yards, 2 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (13-of-18, 232 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Gunner Romney (4 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles: Pepe Tanuvasa, 8

Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi, 2

TFL: Isaiah Kaufusi, 2

Troy

Team stats

Total offense: 496 yards per game (14th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 240 ypg (14th)

PASS OFFENSE: 256 ypg (23rd)

Scoring: 47 ppg (8th)

Total defense: 241 ypg (8th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 87 ypg (9th)

PASS DEFENSE: 154 ypg (14th)

Scoring defense: 14 ppg (13th)

Individual stats

Rushing: B.J. Smith (10 rushes, 81 yards)

Passing: Gunnar Watson (26-of-37, 248 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Khalil McClain (6 catches, 75 yards, 2 TD)

Tackles: Jayden McDonald/Dell Pettus, 5

Sacks: Will Choloh, 1

TFL: Javon Solomon, 2

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

