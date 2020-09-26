BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 580 yards per game (8th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 301 ypg (4th)
PASS OFFENSE: 279 ypg (17th)
Scoring: 55 ppg (3rd)
Total defense: 149 ypg (2nd)
RUSH DEFENSE: 119 ypg (16th)
PASS DEFENSE: 30 ypg (1st)
Scoring defense: 3 points per game (2nd)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (14 rushes, 132 yards, 2 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (13-of-18, 232 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Gunner Romney (4 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles: Pepe Tanuvasa, 8
Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi, 2
TFL: Isaiah Kaufusi, 2
Troy
Team stats
Total offense: 496 yards per game (14th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 240 ypg (14th)
PASS OFFENSE: 256 ypg (23rd)
Scoring: 47 ppg (8th)
Total defense: 241 ypg (8th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 87 ypg (9th)
PASS DEFENSE: 154 ypg (14th)
Scoring defense: 14 ppg (13th)
Individual stats
Rushing: B.J. Smith (10 rushes, 81 yards)
Passing: Gunnar Watson (26-of-37, 248 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Khalil McClain (6 catches, 75 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles: Jayden McDonald/Dell Pettus, 5
Sacks: Will Choloh, 1
TFL: Javon Solomon, 2