BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 510.1 yards per game (10th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 187.9 ypg (45th)

PASS OFFENSE: 322.2 ypg (12th)

Scoring: 43 ppg (8th)

Total defense: 308.9 ypg (10th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 113.2 ypg (19th)

PASS DEFENSE: 195.7 ypg (24th)

Scoring defense: 14.6 ppg (3rd)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (131 rushes, 957 yards, 12 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (221-of-302, 3,267 yards, 30 TD, 3 INT)

Receiving: Dax Milne (63 catches, 1,118 yards, 8 TD)

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 75

Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Zac Dawe, 6

UCF

Team stats

Total offense: 585.6 yards per game (2nd in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 212.6 ypg (24th)

PASS OFFENSE: 373 ypg (2nd)

Scoring: 44.3 ppg (6th)

Total defense: 473.7 ypg (117)

RUSH DEFENSE: 190.2 ypg (92nd) 

PASS DEFENSE: 283.4 ypg (117th)

Scoring defense: 31.4 ppg (80th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Greg McCrae (131 rushes, 681 yards, 9 TD)

Passing: Dillon Gabriel (227-of-368, 3,353 yards, 30 TD, 4 INT)

Receiving: Marlon Williams (71 catches, 1,039 yards, 10 TD)

Tackles: Richie Grant, 72

Sacks: Kenny Turnier, 4

TFL: Eriq Gilyard, 8.5

