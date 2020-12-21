By Jared Lloyd
Daily Herald
BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 510.1 yards per game (10th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 187.9 ypg (45th)
PASS OFFENSE: 322.2 ypg (12th)
Scoring: 43 ppg (8th)
Total defense: 308.9 ypg (10th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 113.2 ypg (19th)
PASS DEFENSE: 195.7 ypg (24th)
Scoring defense: 14.6 ppg (3rd)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (131 rushes, 957 yards, 12 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (221-of-302, 3,267 yards, 30 TD, 3 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (63 catches, 1,118 yards, 8 TD)
Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 75
Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Zac Dawe, 6
UCF
Team stats
Total offense: 585.6 yards per game (2nd in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 212.6 ypg (24th)
PASS OFFENSE: 373 ypg (2nd)
Scoring: 44.3 ppg (6th)
Total defense: 473.7 ypg (117)
RUSH DEFENSE: 190.2 ypg (92nd)
PASS DEFENSE: 283.4 ypg (117th)
Scoring defense: 31.4 ppg (80th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Greg McCrae (131 rushes, 681 yards, 9 TD)
Passing: Dillon Gabriel (227-of-368, 3,353 yards, 30 TD, 4 INT)
Receiving: Marlon Williams (71 catches, 1,039 yards, 10 TD)
Tackles: Richie Grant, 72
Sacks: Kenny Turnier, 4
TFL: Eriq Gilyard, 8.5