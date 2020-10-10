BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 585.7 yards per game (1st in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 227 ypg (14th)

PASS OFFENSE: 358.7 ypg (6th)

Scoring: 49.3 ppg (2nd)

Total defense: 214.3 ypg (1st)

RUSH DEFENSE: 70.7 ypg (5th)

PASS DEFENSE: 143.7 ypg (3rd)

Scoring defense: 8 points per game (4th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (34 rushes, 275 yards, 3 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (60-of-71, 949 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Gunner Romney (16 catches, 373 yards, 2 TD)

Tackles: Keenan Pili, 19

Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Tyler Batty, 4

UTSA

Team stats

Total offense: 417 yards per game (33rd in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 209.3ypg (20th)

PASS OFFENSE: 207.8 ypg (53rd)

Scoring: 31.3 ppg (37th)

Total defense: 447 ypg (57th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 146.8 ypg (43rd)

PASS DEFENSE: 300.3 ypg (62nd)

Scoring defense: 28.5 ppg (40th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Sincere McCormick (89 rushes, 527 yards, 4 TD)

Passing: Frank Harris (53-of-80, 508 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Joshua Cephus (22 catches, 205 yards, 3 TD)

Tackles: Rashad Wisdom, 33

Sacks: Jaylon Haynes, 3

TFL: Jaylon Haynes, 5

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

