BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 585.7 yards per game (1st in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 227 ypg (14th)
PASS OFFENSE: 358.7 ypg (6th)
Scoring: 49.3 ppg (2nd)
Total defense: 214.3 ypg (1st)
RUSH DEFENSE: 70.7 ypg (5th)
PASS DEFENSE: 143.7 ypg (3rd)
Scoring defense: 8 points per game (4th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (34 rushes, 275 yards, 3 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (60-of-71, 949 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Gunner Romney (16 catches, 373 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles: Keenan Pili, 19
Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty, 4
UTSA
Team stats
Total offense: 417 yards per game (33rd in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 209.3ypg (20th)
PASS OFFENSE: 207.8 ypg (53rd)
Scoring: 31.3 ppg (37th)
Total defense: 447 ypg (57th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 146.8 ypg (43rd)
PASS DEFENSE: 300.3 ypg (62nd)
Scoring defense: 28.5 ppg (40th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Sincere McCormick (89 rushes, 527 yards, 4 TD)
Passing: Frank Harris (53-of-80, 508 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Joshua Cephus (22 catches, 205 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles: Rashad Wisdom, 33
Sacks: Jaylon Haynes, 3
TFL: Jaylon Haynes, 5