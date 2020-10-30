BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 547.3 yards per game (6th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 194 ypg (27th)
PASS OFFENSE: 353.3 ypg (6th)
Scoring: 45 ppg (6th)
Total defense: 284.5 ypg (13th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 88.2 ypg (11th)
PASS DEFENSE: 196.3 ypg (29th)
Scoring defense: 14 ppg (13th)*
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (75 rushes, 492 yards, 6 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (126-of-161, 1,928 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (37 catches, 639 yards, 5 TD)
Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 37
Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5
Western Kentucky
Team stats
Total offense: 277.2 yards per game (89th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 110.3 ypg (84th)
PASS OFFENSE: 166.8 ypg (84th)
Scoring: 17.7 ppg (90th)
Total defense: 370 ypg (36th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 189 ypg (69th)
PASS DEFENSE: 181.5 ypg (20th)
Scoring defense: 27.8 ppg (48th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyrrell Pigrome (58 rushes, 227 yards, 0 TD)
Passing: Tyrrell Pigrome (65-of-113, 632 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT)
Receiving: Mitchell Tinsley (21 catches, 210 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles: Devon Key/Kyle Bailey, 46
Sacks: DeAngelo Malone/Eli Brown, 2
TFL: DeAngelo Malone, 7
