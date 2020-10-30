BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 547.3 yards per game (6th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 194 ypg (27th)

PASS OFFENSE: 353.3 ypg (6th)

Scoring: 45 ppg (6th)

Total defense: 284.5 ypg (13th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 88.2 ypg (11th)

PASS DEFENSE: 196.3 ypg (29th)

Scoring defense: 14 ppg (13th)*

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (75 rushes, 492 yards, 6 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (126-of-161, 1,928 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Dax Milne (37 catches, 639 yards, 5 TD)

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 37

Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5

Western Kentucky

Team stats

Total offense: 277.2 yards per game (89th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 110.3 ypg (84th)

PASS OFFENSE: 166.8 ypg (84th)

Scoring: 17.7 ppg (90th)

Total defense: 370 ypg (36th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 189 ypg (69th)

PASS DEFENSE: 181.5 ypg (20th)

Scoring defense: 27.8 ppg (48th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyrrell Pigrome (58 rushes, 227 yards, 0 TD)

Passing: Tyrrell Pigrome (65-of-113, 632 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT)

Receiving: Mitchell Tinsley (21 catches, 210 yards, 3 TD)

Tackles: Devon Key/Kyle Bailey, 46

Sacks: DeAngelo Malone/Eli Brown, 2

TFL: DeAngelo Malone, 7

Daily Herald sports editor/reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

