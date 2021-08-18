Recent American presidents, whether Democrat or Republican, seem to have a gullibility problem.
Recall when the George W. Bush administration was convinced by advice from CIA agents in Iraq and "friendly" Iraqi operators that U.S. troops would be greeted as liberators by Iraqis offering flowers and candy. Vice President Dick Cheney said as much to Tim Russert on NBC's "Meet the Press" in 2003. The trope was so often repeated that one CIA agent suggested delivering tiny U.S. flags to the Iraqi people so they could wave them when we shocked the country into a state of awe.
Either White House officials had watched too many westerns and war movies, where heroes swagger into town after blasting the occupying enemy -- or they were projecting onto others their own sentiments and attitudes. Perhaps they were merely embracing an appealing narrative that supported their intentions. The answer could be "all of the above," though most of what the United States and our allies thought we knew at the time of the U.S.-led invasion was subsequently found to be a failure or lack of on-the-ground intelligence.
History has spoken to those events.
Fast-forward to our catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan a few days ago and the ongoing chaos. It seems clear that President Joe Biden was ill-advised in accepting the Taliban's word that they'd behave and cooperate with the U.S. military and the now-missing Afghan government. One doesn't need hindsight to find such an obvious lack of skepticism astonishing.
The Taliban is a terrorist organization run by a pre-modern Islamist cleric. Since when do we take the word of terrorists? Have we forgotten that 20 years ago the Taliban provided haven to al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden's operations? Does no one recall that women were confined to their homes, denied an education and forbidden to walk on public streets without a male family escort? That they were routinely punished in the public square for breaking such archaic rules?
These are rhetorical questions, obviously. The current administration is well aware of Afghanistan's history and our place in it. But that fact makes recent events all the more confounding.
Taliban leaders today say they're not the same group as before. They say they want women to be educated and to work alongside men. This could be true or false, but toward which answer would you lean? Maybe the Taliban doesn't plan to confine or execute disobedient women -- not this week, anyway. But cultures immersed in religious dogma, willing to kill and be killed for their fevered convictions, don't change their stripes in a generation.
Trusting an enemy is first of all a contradiction in terms. This isn't to suggest that withdrawal to some degree wasn't appropriate. But a complete withdrawal, regardless of contingency plans -- especially for "the day after" -- has produced the horror show we've all witnessed on TV (thanks, by the way, to courageous journalists).
Seeing armed men lining the streets of Kabul and occupying the presidential palace offers no solace to the Afghan people, as evidenced by the desperate crowds at the Hamid Karzai International Airport trying to escape the country. What women potentially face freezes the veins of the warm-blooded.
Criticism of the withdrawal, meanwhile, has been fast and furious -- from pundits to former president Donald Trump, who signed the withdrawal agreement before leaving office, to Afghans on the run. What this all means politically for Biden and the Democratic Party likely will trouble the political class through the holidays. But such obsession obscures the more compelling question of why we keep making such mistakes?
Do we lack the toughness of past generations? Has our national attention to sensitivity made us vulnerable to the not-so-sensitive? Has the cumulative effect of four consecutive baby-boomer presidents, companions to the peace-love-flower generation, been to pull the pin on the grenade in our own hand? Biden, born in 1942, was seen as an antidote to his predecessors -- the elder statesman with decades of experience. But his kinder-gentler iteration and his sometimes-faltering performance conveys someone who is grandfatherly rather than commanding, notwithstanding his steely-eyed reading of the teleprompter during his remarks on Monday.
The answer probably requires a psychological assessment, though psychological projection is a relatively elementary concept. Projecting onto others what we ourselves feel -- whether good intentions or a sense of injury -- is both commonplace in human interactions and sometimes useful. Preemptively assuming that the other guy is good is both a theological assumption and a diplomatic tool, but its limitations are manifest in Afghanistan. At our peril -- and that of nations we vow to "protect" -- we forget that terrorists project, too.