Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.