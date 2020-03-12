The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. How disappointed were you in the way BYU men’s basketball played against Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals?
DICKSON: It was definitely hard to watch after what we’ve seen from the Cougars on offense during the regular season. While the “bye to the semifinals” format in the WCC Tournament has some advantages, it doesn’t work out well for BYU. You’ve got the nine-day layoff plus the Cougars don’t practice on Sunday before the semifinals. You could see that Saint Mary’s made some important defensive changes for the game and really frustrated BYU’s offense. Still, the Cougars were within one Yoeli Childs jump hook in the final 30 seconds of probably winning the thing. And for most of the game, BYU’s defense was just as good against Saint Mary’s.
I only know one thing: That kind of offensive performance by the Cougars in the NCAA Tournament will lead to a quick exit. So Coach Pope and the players have some work to do.
LLOYD: I can honestly say I wasn’t surprised to see the Cougars have another game where their offense really struggled. This team had been clicking so well offensively that it was easy to forget that their have been a couple of games where the shots just weren’t falling consistently (Kansas and Loyola Marymount come to mind). Toss in a nine-day layoff, a new gym and a late start time and you have a pretty good recipe for offensive struggles. But you have to credit BYU’s defense for keeping the Cougars in the game and giving them plenty of chances to put the game away at the end. Now the question is whether having another long layoff and playing at a new venue that will be without fans will throw BYU off again in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
2. Where do you think the Cougar men’s basketball team will end up being seeded in the NCAA tournament?
LLOYD: Given the way BYU’s performance this year has resulted in a high NET ranking and an excellent overall showing down the stretch — and the fact that college basketball has been so unpredictable this year — I think the Cougars deserve to be a No. 5-seed. Where will they end up? Well, the NCAA selection committee has consistently shown that they don’t like having to be careful with where to slot BYU because of its religious adherence to not playing on Sunday. So I’m going to say the Cougars get dropped two seed lines and end up as a No. 7-seed.
DICKSON: There are a lot of factors at play here. One is BYU’s body of work for the entire 2019-20 season, which is impressive. Another is the Cougars “No Sunday Play” commitment. Another is the bias of the NCAA Tournament committee, which is a real thing. I too think BYU deserves a No. 5 based on its season of work. But I’ll say a No. 6. Just call me an optimist.
3. Do you think that the decision of defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi to transfer from the BYU football team is a bad sign for the Cougars?
DICKSON: Not at all. It’s a lightning rod topic for social media as fans lament the loss of a “legacy kid,” but it’s been going on for a while. Remember Utah linebacker Chase Hansen, whose dad played at BYU? Brittan Covey? Dale Murphy’s kid, Jake, who played tight end for the U? The days of the Cougars locking up legacy kids is long gone. Steve Kaufusi is a couple of years removed from his defensive coaching days at BYU and there have been plenty of Kaufusis who have played at Utah. Devin moving on for another opportunity isn’t a “bad look” for the Cougars. It’s just the way college sports works now.
LLOYD: I know a lot of BYU supporters have felt shocked by Kaufusi’s decision but at this point I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal. His stats have yet to live up to the Kaufusi reputation (15 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups in 25 games played) but I don’t think he’s reached his ceiling year. With his dad no longer coaching for the Cougars, his cousins firmly entrenched on the team and no younger siblings, I think it is one part of the Kaufusi legacy at BYU that is ending with Devin Kaufusi’s departure.
4. Which BYU sport are you most excited about this weekend: Gymnastics having its final home match, track and field at the NCAA indoor championship, baseball starting WCC play or softball facing two ranked teams in Alabama?
LLOYD: There are a lot of great events to be pumped up about this weekend but I’m going to choose gymnastics. I’ve gotten a chance to be around this Cougar squad a little bit this year and although there have been injuries that limited BYU somewhat, athletes like Abbey and Sadie Miner, Jordan Matthews and Abby Boden Stainton are very talented. This particular meet will be the final home meet for senior Shannon Evans and that right there is a great reason to show up and support the Cougars. Evans deserves a huge sendoff for everything she has done for BYU during her impressive career.
DICKSON: I’m looking forward to spending some time outdoors at BYU baseball. I’ve been cooped up inside gyms since November and it’s time to enjoy that legendary Utah spring weather. With the coronavirus concerns, it doesn’t look like many indoor activities are going to be staged in the near future, so Miller Park is a great venue to still take in some sporting activities. The Cougars have great pitching and defense and its fortunes will be determined by a young lineup still feeling its way against big-time college pitching.
5. BYU men’s volleyball is now the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Do you think the Cougars stay in that spot for the rest of the regular season?
DICKSON: The Cougars eased through the first half of MPSF play by winning 18 of 19 sets against UCLA, Stanford, USC, Grand Canyon, Concordia and Pepperdine. Even though BYU has to go on the road to play five of those six in matches on the road, I think the Cougars will continue to get victories and thus earn the hosting duties for the MPSF Tournament. That will put them in an excellent position to stay No. 1 and get to the Final Four.
LLOYD: I admit that I was trying to not get my hopes too high too soon for this Cougar squad — but after last week’s showing I’ve taken off the shackles and my hopes for BYU are soaring. The Cougars proved at Hawaii that they are the best team in the country this season and unless something significant happens, I don’t see anyone changing that. BYU is deep and talented with athletes all over the floor who can impact the game. I’ll be a little surprised if BYU is able to manage to stay undefeated the rest of the way because every team seems to go through a lull at some point but my prediction is the Cougars only lose one match in the remainder of the regular season and never lose their grip on the top spot in the polls.