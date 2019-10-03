The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Let’s go with a positive question first: What do you think the BYU football team has done well in its 2-3 start?
DICKSON: Despite its porous run defense, BYU has actually managed points pretty well (except for the Washington game). The Cougars have really had an opportunity to be close with Utah and Toledo down the stretch if the offense could pull its own weight. Oops, that’s negative, let me move on.
I also think BYU has developed more depth. The losses of Zayne Anderson, Ty’Son Williams and Zach Wilson are significant, but I think the Cougars are in better shape this season to be able to finish off the schedule strong with their replacements.
LLOYD: I think the biggest success for BYU is that it won two of the three close games it played in. No, it wasn’t always pretty. Yes, both required an element of aid from the opponent. But the Cougars won. Even in the two double-digit losses, BYU had the ball with a chance to draw to within one score in the second half before turnovers crushed the Cougar momentum. This is a team that plays hard and plays to the end. It doesn’t always play well but from what I’ve seen these athletes haven’t ever quit. There are also a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are developing. They make mistakes but that hopefully will play dividends in the future.
2. Aside from getting healthy, what should be the main focus of the bye week for the Cougars?
LLOYD: One of the things that has surprised me is the regular, preventable mistakes. Jeff Grimes has emphasized since he got to Provo that his offense should minimize turnovers and virtually eliminate certain types of penalties like false starts. That’s not happening yet, so that clearly needs to be addressed. BYU also has to self-evaluate its situational playcalling, which has rightfully been called into question after the Toledo game. Shotgun formation on short-yardage runs? A pitch to the near side of the field when outnumbered? Dropping deep on third-and-8 to give up an easy wide-open out-route to an opposing offense? These are all head-scratching situations that must be examined and improved during this break from game preparation.
DICKSON: The defense has to figure out a way to get off the field. The most chilling defensive number I read this week was that BYU has forced just four “three-and-outs” in 59 opponents drives this season. There are so many negative impacts to this number. The defense gets tired and the offense feels like it has to score on every possession, leading to guys pressing too hard. I think the Cougars need at least four “three-and-outs” against South Florida alone or we’re going to see a similar game to Toledo.
3. How will the BYU offense change with Jaren Hall at the quarterback spot?
DICKSON: I think it will be very similar in design and execution. Well, hopefully, better in execution than we’ve seen. Jaren Hall has similar attributes to Zach Wilson, though I’m not sure his arm is quite as strong. It will be interesting to see if BYU continues to call RPOs (run-pass options) for Hall to make quick decisions. For what it’s worth, Hall is a very good pocket passer and his athleticism allows him to get outside of the pocket if needed.
LLOYD: We’ve seen already that BYU was willing to have Hall run the ball, since that has been his main function this season prior to Wilson’s injury (only one pass). I will be watching to see how much that happens, since it might put Hall at greater risk. I agree with Darnell that I don’t think the Cougar offense will change as much as it did last year when BYU switched from Tanner Mangum to Wilson. The Cougars are going to run a lot of play-action and run-pass options. I think Hall getting the bulk of the first-team repetitions in spring is going to pay dividends this fall, since he got basically a month of work that Wilson didn’t get.
4. Which Cougar football position coach is really going to have to earn his paycheck during the bye week?
LLOYD: I think there are a lot of areas that need work but the most glaring situation is at quarterback, so that means Aaron Roderick has the most pressure. He needs to have Jaren Hall ready to go, which means he needs to be set physically and mentally. Roderick needs to make sure he plays confidently, even if there are mistakes, so the rest of the offense can take their cue from him. Roderick also has to make sure the next guy up — Joe Critchlow or Baylor Romney — are prepared in case Hall goes down. It’s happened many times that the No. 3 QB gets his number called and those guys haven’t seen nearly as many reps over the last six months as Zach Wilson and Hall have. That should be plenty to keep Roderick busy.
DICKSON: The biggest disappointment in the Toledo game was the offensive line. The Cougars struggled mightily on third-and-short and in the running game in general. With the talent on the O-line, that’s unacceptable. So first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos has his work cut out for him. His guys need a reality check but he also has to build up their confidence after such a poor performance.
5. The undefeated BYU women’s soccer team opens West Coast Conference play with the biggest match of the year on Saturday at Santa Clara. How does this one play out?
DICKSON: I think the BYU defense will be under fire early and often against Santa Clara, which is one of the best offensive teams the Cougars have faced this season. Sabrina Davis and her back line will be tested. That’s why I think last week’s 4-2 win against UC Irvine was good for BYU because the team had to play from behind for a while, which it hadn’t done all season. It was good for them to play with a little bit of edge.
LLOYD: I see this as being a classic back-and-forth contest with the action being intense throughout the 90 minutes of play. In these types of games, it always comes down to finishing chances. There will be opportunities for both squads to get on the board and the one that can hold the momentum will win. This is where dynamic players come up big, so I expect Santa Clara’s Izzy D’Aquila and BYU’s Elise Flake and Mikayla Colohan to be game-changers. I think the Cougars are the better team so I expect them to win and stay undefeated — but the Broncos are good enough to beat BYU if they can have success early and not allow the Cougars to get the momentum back.