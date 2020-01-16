The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Which was more impressive to you: BYU men’s basketball’s overtime loss at Saint Mary’s or the blowout home win over Portland?
DICKSON: Such a tricky question. I suppose in the long run, pushing Saint Mary’s to overtime in Moraga might mean more, yet it was still a loss. And Portland is one of those WCC teams the Cougars SHOULD blow out at home, so how impressive is that supposed to be? If I had to choose, I would put more weight on winning at home, and not just winning, but winning big. If BYU wants to put itself in a good position come tournament time, they have got to make the Marriott Center a feared place to play again.
LLOYD: Darnell is right in that both games had elements that were impressive. BYU’s win at home over the Pilots may have been expected but it was the way the Cougars did it with ball movement and ball security and defense that I loved to see. Still, I’ve got to say the performance at Saint Mary’s was more impressive to me because of how BYU managed the game and stayed right with the Gaels even with the huge disadvantage in size. This Cougar team showed me that in general it knows how to play smart basketball (even if a couple of decisions down the stretch were costly). That bodes well for BYU for the rest of the year because it means they can trust each other to be in the right spots.
2. How big of an impact does Yoeli Childs’ finger injury have on the Cougar hoops season?
LLOYD: First of all, how can you not feel for Childs? He gets an unduly harsh sentence from the NCAA, which everyone (except the NCAA somehow) knows was ridiculous. He comes back and has a big game only to have to leave the floor because of cramps. Now he gets this injury. Man, life is just not fair, is it. With a healthy, un-suspended Childs for the entire season, it’s not hard to believe that the Cougars would be a one-loss team right now ranked in the Top 10 or at least the Top 15. But the silver lining is that BYU has figured out that it has the talent and experience to play great basketball even without Childs on the floor. It would be easy for the Cougars to subconsciously use his absence as a crutch but instead they haven’t let it distract them. I don’t think they will in the upcoming games either.
DICKSON: Any other year, it would be devastating. How many teams — even those from Power 5 conferences — could lose a 20-and-10 post player and still post a 7-4 record against good competition? That’s what the Cougars have done without Childs: 6-3 while he was serving his suspension and 1-1 since the finger injury. If Childs is out another 7-10 days, he’ll miss home against San Diego, at Gonzaga and the Bay Area trip to Pacific and San Francisco. That’s a really tough stretch with three of the four games on the road. Without Childs, BYU will be hard pressed to do better than breaking even. Any non-Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s losses will hurt the Cougars overall NET ranking and getting it back up against WCC teams is very difficult.
3. BYU senior guard TJ Haws has gone through ups and downs during his Cougar career but is a key piece for the 2019-20 team. What do you think his legacy will be?
DICKSON: I think Haws has been very underappreciated by the BYU fan base. He’s been the Cougars best playmaker for four years and he plays hard on both ends. He’s had some shooting slumps and early in his career, his emotions would get the best of him too often. But now as a senior — and with the other six seniors on the roster — he’s seemed to have found a groove. The individual numbers will put him in a lot of top ten lists in BYU history, but the best way to cement a lasting legacy would be to help lead the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament.
LLOYD: I think Haws is the poster child for unfair expectations coming out of high school. He joined BYU with the highly-touted “Lone Peak 3” group that had a fantastic senior season for the Knights. But high school basketball and college basketball are different games. His teammates Eric Mika and Nick Emery went through their own high-profile challenges with neither having the types of careers the Cougars hoped they would. Meanwhile, Haws has been a workhorse who has been asked to do a lot on both ends of the court by two different coaching staffs. I hope he is remembered for his work ethic and determination, as well as getting the Mark Pope era started off on the right foot with a nice postseason run.
4. BYU women’s gymnastics kicked off 2020 with two meets last week. What are your expectations for the Cougars this year?
LLOYD: I watched BYU get off to a great start last year in an early battle with powerhouse Utah and then kind of struggle to maintain that level of performance. This year the Cougars started with some devastating injuries and arguably their best gymnast, Shannon Evans, is still not 100 percent. But other BYU gymnasts have stepped up, particularly junior Abbey Miner who won the all-around competition in both the win over Nebraska at home and the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet in Salt Lake City. The Cougars haven’t come close to putting it all together yet but they have shown flashes of what they are capable of. I think it’s going to happen at some point and BYU will get some nice scores. I think getting to the Top 15 in the nation is definitely a realistic possibility for this Cougar squad.
DICKSON: BYU hasn’t finished in the Top 10 nationally since 1994 (9th) and have finished 11th twice (2000 and 2005) and 10th once (1995). Since it’s been so long, making it into the Top 10 would be a goal to shoot for this season. Early returns — winning a home meet against Nebraska and finishing second at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah — are good for Guard Young’s squad.
5. BYU men’s volleyball has tallied 28 aces in its first four matches while its opponents have totaled 29. How important is it for the Cougars to equal or exceed opponents in that statistical category?
DICKSON: Aces are just part of the equation. The men’s game differs from the women’s game in that service pressure has such a huge impact on the results. You have to be able to get your opponent out of system more often because at this level, everybody has hitters who can pound the ball into the floor. A lot of teams have big-time
servers, too. So aces are nice but it’s more important to have significant service pressure on your opponent and to pass the ball consistently. That could make a champion out of BYU this year.
LLOYD: I like how Darnell explained the importance of service pressure but I would say that in men’s volleyball aces are a result of being confident and aggressive at the service line. Teams have to strike a balance because you want to go for it but you also don’t want to consistently give the other side free points with service errors. The Cougars have averaged two aces per set against the early competition, which has been good but not great. I don’t expect that number to stay that high
against elite opponents but if it does, BYU is going to be awfully tough to beat.