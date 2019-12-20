The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Which of BYU football’s early signing recruits has the most potential?
DICKSON: One of the things I think coaches and recruiting experts overlook is production. They fall in love with how fast a guy runs the 40-yard dash or how much weight he can lift instead of focusing on what he does on the field. Zach Wilson’s younger brother, Josh, is a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Corner Canyon. Josh had 130 tackles and scored three touchdowns on the defensive side. The Chargers won back-to-back state titles (5A in 2018 and 6A in 2019) with Josh Wilson making plays every game. He’s a winner in every way and that kind of production can translate into a great career in Provo.
LLOYD: I’ve felt like BYU needed to be more dynamic on the outside this season, where the Cougars have had solid performers but lacked someone who opponents have to scheme for. I think both Kody Epps and Chris Jackson have the potential to be that type of player, as they have the speed and athleticism to be dangerous. Consider the potential for the offense if defenses have to worry about those guys getting behind them. It opens up more stop routes and slants, while also giving guys like Matt Bushman (if he returns) and Gunner Romney openings on crossing routes. That’s got to be an exciting proposition for all of the BYU quarterbacks heading into next season.
2. What stands out to you after BYU’s early signing day for football?
LLOYD: The Cougars have made it clear that there is no hierarchy on this team. Just because you are an upperclassmen and started in the past doesn’t mean anything. You still need to go out and earn your reps. All of the players who are joining the program in January and those who enroll for next fall have just as good a chance as anyone to be on the field on game day. I think that’s a huge selling point for this program because BYU has to get guys who aren’t afraid of hard work anyway. Not every signee that was announced on Wednesday will be an on-field contributor, of course — but all of them can be if they make the most of their opportunities.
DICKSON: There was a lot of focus on skill positions (wide receiver and running back) which is kind of different than what we usually see from the Cougars. The focus has traditionally been on tall, lanky linebacker/tight end/defensive end/offensive linemen hybrid players who can move to whatever position their body grows into as they mature. The wide receiver position is critical for BYU because Micah Simon, Talon Shumway and Aleva Hifo are all graduating. Kody Epps was super productive playing for one of the top high schools in California (Mater Dei) and junior college transfer Chris Jackson has some wheels. Both of those players could make an impact right away.
3. There are 40 total college bowl games that will be played over the next four weeks. How many will you watch?
DICKSON: When I was a kid and there were far fewer bowl games I loved to watch every one. Of course, we only had three channels (the three networks) so it was a treat to turn on the TV and see college football at all. I’ll watch a little of a lot of games this holiday season but mostly just catch up on the final scores by watching SportsCenter. I’ll probably watch a little of Utah State vs. Kent State on Friday (Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl) and any of BYU’s opponents who are playing in bowls. At this point I watch bowl games because it’s the last college football I’ll get to see until September.
LLOYD: When I was growing up, New Year’s Day was one of my absolute favorite holidays because it was all about food and football for me. I remember that there were something like eight bowl games on TV and if one was bad, I could just change to another one. The reality is the bowl games have lost some of their luster for me. I’ll still watch some, particularly if I just want something on in the background, but they aren’t must-see television with players sitting out and other teams apparently lacking motivation. I like good football and it’s really hit-and-miss on how many bowl games will fit that criteria.
4. With two games left in the preseason, how confident are you that the BYU men’s basketball team is NCAA tournament worthy?
LLOYD: The Cougars have losses to teams that are currently ranked No. 1, No. 3, No. 56 and No. 102 in the NET rankings, with wins over No. 55, No. 64, No. 68 and No. 95, What is crazy to me is that BYU legitimately could be 11-1 right now, with a pair of disappointing OT losses and a late collapse against San Diego State. Since the next two games won’t help BYU at all, the big question for this Cougar squad now is whether it can avoid those costly bad losses during West Coast Conference play. If BYU’s only losses are to Gonzaga (a legit Top 10 team), Saint Mary’s (currently No. 36 in the NET rankings) and maybe on the road to San Francisco (NET ranking of 78) or Santa Clara (NET ranking of 93), I think BYU will have a solid at-large résumé. Embarrassing losses like they’ve had in the past, however, could easily put the Cougars on the outside looking in once again.
DICKSON: I think the Cougars are definitely a tournament-worthy team. I don’t think BYU will be a lock going into the WCC Tournament and beating Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas is going to be very, very difficult. I’d feel a lot more comfortable if the Cougars had held on to beat Utah or San Diego State and hadn’t lost in overtime at Boise State, but Mark Pope’s guys have played enough quality games that they will definitely be in the conversation in March. Leaving things up to a committee, though, is a crapshoot. Wouldn’t it be nice one of these years for BYU to win the WCC Tournament and have a relaxing Sunday Selection Day?
5. Which former BYU men’s basketball player is having the best professional career?
DICKSON: While the NBA has not been kind to former BYU players, there are plenty who are succeeding overseas and making a comfortable living. Brandon Davies, who has spent some time in the NBA with the 76ers and the Nets, has been a pretty good player in the Euro League, where he was a first-team all-league selection for Zalgiris last season. This year he’s with Barcelona and playing well.
LLOYD: I know a lot of former Cougars have played well in European and Chinese basketball leagues but I’ve got to go with the ex-BYU star who is still just a few steps away from getting back to the NBA: Kyle Collinsworth. Mr. Triple-Double is still in the G League, playing close to home with the Salt Lake City Stars. His numbers are a little down from the last couple of years (9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes per game) but he has gotten opportunities to play at the highest level as recently as last year. I’m glad he’s still giving everything he has to chase his pro basketball dreams here in the US.