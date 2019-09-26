The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. What do you think of BYU and Utah making adjustment to their scheduling contract so they won’t play football for two years?
DICKSON: As a football traditionalist, I would like to see BYU and Utah play every year. But I understand we live in a different college football environment that is controlled by money and TV exposure. So like Ross and Rachel on the TV show “Friends,” maybe it’s good for the two teams to take a break for a couple of seasons. That gives the Cougars two more tries to break the Utes winning streak in the series in 2020 and 2021.
LLOYD: The big culprit here is the Pac-12, which plays a nine-game league schedule and in doing so loses out regularly in the comparisons to other “Power Five” leagues. So to raise the standing of the league, teams like Utah have to schedule opponents like Florida. It’s not like it has helped recently as many of the big games have been losses for the West Coast teams. The irony to me is that with this move Utah basically admits that BYU is a Power-Five-caliber opponent, something many Ute fans would vehemently oppose. If the Cougars weren’t at that level, why not drop one of the other games and keep playing BYU? It’s all politics, something I dislike on so many levels. Football should be about football and the two most prominent college football teams in the state should meet every year. Utah State is also closing the gap and I’d love to see the Aggies face both the Cougars and the Utes every year as well. But that’s not going to happen with the Pac-12’s current self-damaging scheduling structure.
2. What does BYU football have to do well to beat Toledo on Saturday?
LLOYD: The Cougars have to stay calm and confident in all facets of the game. Against Utah and Washington, BYU fell behind, started pressing, made more mistakes and ended up in a deeper hole. Yes, bad things will likely happen on the road against a Rockets squad that is pretty good. So what? Good teams take those in stride, confident in their own abilities to overcome any miscues and come out on top. If the Cougars end up losing because Toledo played well enough to beat them, then just congratulate the Rockets. But BYU has to stop beating itself with guys getting out of position and hurting the team by trying to do too much individually.
DICKSON: I feel like BYU will be able to move the ball but the offense must cut down on the penalties, drops and mistakes. If you look back at the Washington game, the Cougars moved the ball pretty well. Toledo doesn’t have Washington’s defense, so there will be opportunities for BYU to hit some big plays. They just have to make sure they aren’t negating those big plays with fumbles, penalties or drops.
3. Who are your offensive and defensive MVPs through the first four BYU football games?
DICKSON: My offensive MVP would be Ty’Son Williams. Like any great running back, his threat of breaking a run opened up a lot of other things for the BYU offense to do. It’s such a shame that he’s suffered a season-ending injury. I would have like to have seen him roll up over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns this season. Instead, the RB1 position falls to Emmanuel Esukpa. BYU is lucky to have a grad transfer with a lot of experience to step into the breach. I think Esukpa could have some really good numbers during this eight-game stretch.
My defensive MVP is senior linebacker Kavika Fanua. He’s changed positions a couple of times and recovered from some tough injuries, which is a great story. He’s found a spot on the defense that plays to his strength and subsequently is leading the team in tackles with 34.
LLOYD: I’ll start on the defensive side, where I’m going to go with Austin Lee. I doubt there have been many players who have played as many snaps at a high level as Lee has since the beginning of the season. Overall, he has been excellent at preventing opponents from getting huge chunk plays while also keeping the Cougars organized. While his stats might be lower than other defenders, I don’t think anyone has been more valuable. My close second selection would be Khyiris Tonga, who was a force in the upset of USC and forces opponents to double-team him whenever he is on the field.
I think the offensive MVP is a tougher question, since it seems like few guys have been truly consistent. I also would select Ty’Son Williams for the same reasons Darnell mentioned but my second pick would be junior tight end Matt Bushman. He’s improved his blocking at the line of scrimmage and has drawn a lot of defensive attention in the pass game, opening things up for other receivers to make plays.
4. The fifth-ranked BYU women’s soccer team hasn’t allowed a goal in the run of play this season through eight matches. How long can this streak go on?
LLOYD: The most obvious choice is that BYU will make it to 10-0-0 before Santa Clara scores. The Broncos lead the West Coast Conference in goals scored this year (23) and have yet to be shutout in any game. But I’m going to say the Cougar defense will be jacked up to shut down Santa Clara, even though it is on the road. I’m going to err on the side of being overly optimistic and say this BYU defensive unit doesn’t let an opponent slip a ball into the net until it plays at Portland on Oct. 23, meaning the Cougars would add an amazing six more shutouts to their tally.
DICKSON: I think at least two more games, this week against Long Beach State and UC Irvine. The Cougars open West Coast Conference play with a huge match at Santa Clara, and the Broncos will probably find the back of the net at least once. But I can tell you this is one of the best defenses BYU has ever had. Sabrina Davis is an outstanding keeper and her back line is special. The offense gets the headlines but it might be the BYU defense that leads them far into the postseason.
5. Who has been the MVP for the ninth-ranked BYU women’s volleyball team during the preseason?
DICKSON: Senior McKenna Miller is the team’s leading hitter but she’s so much more than just a bunch of numbers. It was heartbreaking to see her tear her ACL last season and miss the run to the Final Four. She’s worked so hard to come back and is such an inspiration and leader to her teammates.She said against Utah last Thursday, she wanted the ball. Any outside hitter who demands the ball and makes plays is No. 1 in my book.
LLOYD: Because hitters are so good at the college level, every volleyball coach repeatedly emphasizes that the difference between winning and losing comes down to serve and serve-receive. That’s why I have to go with senior libero Mary Lake as the BYU MVP. I’ve been amazed by what Lake does on the volleyball court since she was a freshman and she continues to impress. She has 149 digs this year, nearly 50 more than the next player, as well as having the third-most aces on the team (8). Without Lake being such a potent force on the backline, the Cougar offense would be far less efficient and BYU wouldn’t have as many wins.