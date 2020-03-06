The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Should the BYU basketball team feel slighted by the lack of recognition in the West Coast Conference awards?
DICKSON: It’s interesting because it was the coaches that vote, and they can’t vote for their own players. As always, it comes down to the definition of a player of the year. Best player in the league or best player on the best team? The coaches voted for the best player on the best team. If Yoeli Childs takes it as slight and it motivates him more, great. As far as the coach of the year, I think the BYU coach should win it every year. No other coach has to deal with the roster issues brought on by missions or the recruiting restrictions because of the Honor Code. What Mark Pope has accomplished this season with all of the roadblocks and challenges is simply remarkable.
LLOYD: The more I watch team sports, the less I value individual awards for those sports. Yoeli Childs is a great player, Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev is a great player, Jordan Ford of Saint Mary’s is great player, there are a lot of great players. But none of them do it alone. It takes a team to be successful. Yes, I think Childs did enough to make a case to be Player of the Year. If he wants to use not getting that recognition as motivation, good for him. But at the end of the day this is about team wins and that is definitely what he, TJ Haws, Jake Toolson, Mark Pope and the rest of the Cougars care about.
2. What do you expect from the Cougar men’s and women’s basketball teams at the WCC tournament?
LLOYD: I really won’t be surprised by anything the Cougar men’s team does in the WCC tournament. I think it’s likely that they will face Saint Mary’s and since both games against the Gaels were toss-ups, the rubber match could go in either direction. If BYU wins the first game, I actually feel the same way about the championship game, likely against Gonzaga. Both the Cougars and the Bulldogs played well at home so playing on a neutral court could go either direction. It doesn’t really matter, since all three of those teams will be in the NCAA tournament. A tournament championship sure would be a nice finish to an excellent year for BYU though. This Cougar women’s basketball team is a lot harder to figure out. They can be really good — especially defensively — but they’ve just been so inconsistent. I just don’t know if I think BYU can win three straight games against good competition. Hopefully they prove me wrong.
DICKSON: I expect the men’s team to get to the finals. A loss in the semifinals wouldn’t drop them that much because they have built such a strong resume. But a win into the finals might be the difference between a 6 seed or a 7 seed and that’s important. The women’s team has the best shot blocker in the country in 6-foot-7 Sara Hamson and a strong guard line. The only way the Cougars get into the finals is if Hamson gets some help inside from Shalae Salmon and Jasmine Moody. If that happens, BYU could get to the final. The Cougars are a very good defensive team. Offensively Paisley Johnson and Brenna Drollinger need some help.
3. How much will the pair of matches at No. 1 Hawaii tell you about the No. 2-ranked BYU men’s volleyball team?
DICKSON: It’s a good time in the season to play these two matches. Even more important than the win or the loss is responding to the adversity that always comes in against good teams on the road. That’s what head coach Shawn Olmstead is going to be looking for during the match. Volleyball is such a game of emotion and momentum changes. The Cougars are used to playing in front of big crowds at home but the Stan Sheriff Center is supposed to be sold out both nights. It seats 10,300 and most of the fans will be cheering against BYU. It’s a huge challenge but one this team with its experience can embrace.
LLOYD: I agree with Darnell that this is a fantastic test for this BYU men’s volleyball team right now. The Cougars have been cruising along, playing really good volleyball — but facing the Rainbow Warriors on the road is going to require them to take their game to another level. These are the types of experiences that prepare a team for success down the road, particularly in the postseason. I think this BYU squad should have every reason to believe in itself and that it could go all the way this year. That means that win or lose on the islands, the Cougars are going to benefit from the atmosphere and environment that they will face there because it will make them more seasoned for the high-pressure matchups down the road.
4. The Cougar football team has started spring camp. What do you think is the most important thing for BYU to accomplish during these 15 practices?
LLOYD: In many ways this BYU spring camp is very different than in years past. With so many players back, the Cougars already know what is expected of them. They know the playbook, they know how the coaches operate, and to some extent they know what they’re capable of. I really view this next month as a time of refinement for BYU. Veterans who have been on the field quite a bit have a chance to really hone in on every detail of their craft, while the rest of the Cougar players have an opportunity to follow that lead and provide BYU with even more depth. I don’t think we’ll learn a lot about BYU in March but I think they’ll get a lot of important work done.
DICKSON: There are a number of players who are switching positions, at least temporarily, so head coach Kalani Sitake can take a look at how they might fit into new roles. Each day is an opportunity for those guys to earn an opportunity to make an impact in the fall. Players do that by making plays in spring ball. The emphasis early has been on more speed on the defensive side and that could pay off big once the season starts.
5. What have been your impressions of the BYU baseball team early in the 2020 season?
DICKSON: Pitching is really good and the defense looks solid. Mike Littlewood has a talented bullpen and a lot of options when it comes to matchups. The issues right now are 1) youth and 2) offense. The Cougars have played 15 freshmen in the first 13 games of the season and at times start six first-year players in the field. It was kind of alarming that BYU struck out 15 times against UVU on Tuesday. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in your favor but you have to put it in play. That’s the area the Cougars need to focus on because WCC play begins next week.
LLOYD: I think what I’ve learned from keeping track of what BYU has been doing on the diamond is that this team has potential. Now how long will it take for the Cougars to turn potential into reality? It could be this year, it could be next year, it kind of all depends. When you’ve got a team that can pitch and can play defense, you can keep yourself in a lot of games. If BYU can consistently score runs, then this Cougar squad could be pretty good by the end of the year. We’ll have to see how much they develop as the season progresses.