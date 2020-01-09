The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. What’s your biggest, boldest prediction for BYU sports in 2020?
DICKSON: BYU men’s basketball hasn’t beaten Gonzaga in the Marriott Center since 2014, a string of five straight losses. My biggest, boldest prediction is that in front of a sellout crowd on Feb. 22, the Cougars take down the Bulldogs. Sure, Gonzaga is super talented, has one of the best coaches in the nation and seems to own BYU in the Marriott Center. Not this year.
LLOYD: How do you top a prediction that BYU will topple the No. 1 team in the nation in a massive upset in Provo? I’m going to trump Darnell’s take by taking my bold prediction on the road — about 40 miles north. Yes, I’m going to say it. This is going to be the year that the Cougars end the most excruciating curse in the state (at least from BYU’s perspective) and finally defeats Utah on the football field. The Utes lose a ton a key players from this year’s squad that had a great run before struggling down the stretch. The Cougars get most of their key pieces back and I think BYU won’t be intimidated by the hostile environment at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The prevailing sentiment for Cougar supporters when BYU ends the Ute winning streak? FINALLY.
2. Matt Bushman, Khyiris Tonga or Tristin Hoge: Whose return is the biggest for BYU football?
LLOYD: This is a tough question because all three play key roles in their own areas of expertise but I’m going to have to take Khyiris Tonga as my selection. If the Cougars develop more confidence in their secondary and Tonga can get more one-on-one matchups, he’s going to be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines. I still think he is raw in many ways and another year of seasoning at the college level could result in a big jump in his consistency and efficiency. That could be a windfall for a BYU defense that has a lot of returners but still has plenty of question marks.
DICKSON: As much as BYU targeted Matt Bushman this season, the Cougars need to get him the ball more. He’s such a mismatch and makes big plays when the ball is in his hands. What’s interesting is that BYU is loaded with talented young tight ends. I think they will keep Bushman from being complacent and he’ll have a huge year in 2020.
3. BYU men’s basketball hasn’t beaten Saint Mary’s in Moraga since 2014. How can the Cougars get it done on Thursday?
DICKSON: With defense. Yeah, I said it. The Cougars have committed to the energy it takes to compete on the defensive end for a whole game. The Gaels patterned offense requires great discipline to defend and I think BYU has the tools to get it done on Thursday. Offensively the Cougars may be up and down but they can stay in the game if they can defend the 3-pointer like they have been all season.
LLOYD: Let’s go back to the reason why I think Saint Mary’s has done so well against the Cougars over the last few years: Execution. How many times have we seen the Gaels run their offense against BYU and consistently get the ball right where they want it for a wide-open look or execute their defensive scheme so well that the Cougars end up with bad shot after bad shot? BYU has to flip the script. Like Darnell pointed out, part of that is on the defensive end but I think it needs to happen on offense as well. The Cougars need to be precise and smart in where they go with the ball and how they attack Saint Mary’s. If they can do that at a higher level than the Gaels do, then BYU wins.
4. The No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball opened the 2020 season with a pair of road wins over ranked teams. Is this the year the Cougars get back to the Final Four?
LLOYD: I think the road victories at No. 11 Loyola Chicago and at No. 6 Lewis were an excellent start for BYU but I’m going to have to see a lot more from this Cougar squad before I peg them as a Final Four team. I want to see how BYU handles teams like Hawaii, UCLA, Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara and Stanford first. I think this Cougar squad has tremendous talent but talent only gets you so far. BYU needs cohesion and consistency to truly be an elite team on the court for the next five months. I think it’s definitely possible but I want more proof before I start predicting the postseason.
DICKSON: BYU is as big, strong and physical as any team in the country. To be honest, the Cougars’ size reminds me of an Olympic team from the USA, or Brazil or Italy. They will overpower a lot of opponents but what will lead them to the promised land is ball control. The men’s college game is all about service pressure: Can you apply it and how do you handle the other team’s serve? I think BYU will be much better at serve receive this year and that will get them where they want to go.
5. Which senior who finished his career in 2019 personified what a BYU football player should be?
DICKSON: His career stats may not jump out at you — 93 receptions, 1,204 yards, 7 touchdowns — but wide receiver Talon Shumway is the kind of guy coaches love to have on their team. Hard-working, full committed, doesn’t complain and makes the most of his opportunities. Shumway is headed to medical school so his football playing days are over, but he can continue to represent the Y in his chosen profession as well.
LLOYD: I’ve known Shumway since he was in high school and Darnell made an excellent choice, but I’m going to go with Dayan Ghanwoloku. What always stood out to me about Ghanwoloku was his mentality. On the one hand, he was willing to move back and forth from cornerback to safety to try to fill holes for the team. But I loved the fact that no matter what happened, he always seemed hungry to go out and make the most of his next opportunity. Too often I’ve seen football teams hurt because players let one mistake turn into four or five mistakes. I hope many of the Cougar underclassmen saw Ghanwoloku’s determination to stay in the moment and emulate it going forward. I think that would be a great legacy for the talented defender to leave to the program.