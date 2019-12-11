The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. What do you think is the biggest factor that has led to BYU’s up-and-down football season?
LLOYD: The Cougar inconsistency boils down to the number of relatively inexperienced players on the field and the way they handled pressure. When did BYU get its biggest wins? The Cougars went into the Tennessee, USC and Boise State games with nothing to lose and ended up playing well. In the losses, however, the Cougars seemed to feel greater weight on their shoulders and the result was that little mistakes felt magnified. Trying desperately to fix those miscues resulted in a cycle of errors and those will kill a team, particularly in close games. BYU needs to have guys develop that calm confidence that can handle adversity with strength and poise. The Cougars will rarely have a huge talent advantage on the field so BYU needs to out-execute opponents. That can only be accomplished if guys don’t get flustered by mistakes.
DICKSON: I think the unsettled nature of BYU’s quarterback position has been a factor. The quarterback position is usually one of the team leaders and with the injuries and different starters there hasn’t been the same leadership coming from those guys. Not that they aren’t leaders, but when you are worried about starting your first game sometimes being a leader isn’t the top priority.
2. What BYU position group will Hawaii test the most in the Hawaii Bowl?
DICKSON: We saw BYU lose a lot of battles in the trenches against San Diego State on both sides of the ball. I think if the Cougars are to be successful in Hawaii they will have to take care of business on the offensive line and get the running game going. On the defensive side, BYU will have to be disciplined and figure out a way to make quarterback Cole McDonald uncomfortable in the pocket.
LLOYD: The Rainbow Warriors love to throw the ball, so I’m going to take the obvious answer and point at the Cougar secondary as the unit that really has to step up. This Hawaii team is much improved over the team that visited Provo in 2018 and I think it will come in prepared to be patient and find holes if BYU tries to drop a lot of guys into coverage. The Cougar defensive backs need to be sharp both when the ball is in the air and in bringing guys to the ground so the BYU linebackers can be involved in both stopping the run and getting after the passer instead of just dropping into coverage.
3. What’s the best part of the new ESPN contract with BYU?
LLOYD: Honestly the best thing is that it gets some of the more pessimistic Cougar fans to move on to other topics. ESPN loves football and it loves having a wildcard in BYU that it can shuffle around to fill holes. Sometimes I suspect we get so caught up in whether the Cougars are in the national discussion that we forget that they play a lot of exciting games and that draws eyeballs, something the TV network always wants. I think it’s also great for Cougar supporters because there are allowances for BYUtv and between those two networks a lot of people can see the Cougars play on any given day, which isn’t the case for even some of the Power 5 conferences.
DICKSON: The money is nice, right? One area where independence works is ESPN keeps the Cougars in the green. But fans don’t necessarily care that much about the money. I think the seven-year deal, which runs through 2026, is important because it allows BYU to focus on different areas of growth. One less thing to worry about and distract from someday finding a conference to land in.
4. Did the BYU men’s basketball team play great defense in beating UNLV and Nevada? Or did those teams just have off shooting nights?
DICKSON: A little of both, but good defense usually precedes a poor shooting night. The BYU players and head coach Mark Pope gave credit to the pre-game preparation headed by assistant coach Nick Robinson. The players focused on what Nevada wanted to do and tried to take away the favorite shots that its top two scorers, Jalen Harris and Jazz Johnson, like to take. That worked really well.
LLOYD: It certainly didn’t hurt that both of the major Nevada schools are a little down this year but I give a lot of credit to the Cougar players for their approach defensively in those games. After a mediocre performance in the second half and overtime of the loss at Utah, BYU looked fired up to compete on the defensive end in each of the last two games. Getting opposing shooters out of their comfort zones is always huge, even if it isn’t obviously visible. The Cougars did a better job of ensuring UNLV and Nevada weren’t able to find a rhythm as BYU pulled away. That’s a great formula when it works.
5. The BYU men’s volleyball team was picked third in the AVCA preseason poll. Deserved?
LLOYD: Ah, preseason polling … the conversation topic that really means nothing at all at best and at worst can create illusionary status perception. While I always take preseason polls with a healthy dose of skepticism, I like the possibilities the Cougars have this year. How can you not be excited about a team that is bringing back offensive weapons like Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Davide Gardini while also having setter Wil Stanley and all of the other returning pieces? Now my question is how much improvement will be seen on the court after the mediocre campaign of 2019. If BYU gets a big step from the returning players, the Cougars could be right there in the hunt for another title come April and May.
DICKSON: The Cougars return all but one player (libero Taylor Richards) from last year’s team that finished 13-12. The 2018 BYU team flashed great potential with seven wins against ranked opponents and an upset of No. 4 seed Stanford on the road in the MPSF playoffs. But the Cougars were really young and had some key injuries that slowed them down. Shawn Olmstead has a more experienced, deep and healthy crew moving into the 2019 season.