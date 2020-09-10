The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. The players and coaches have responded, but now we get to find out what Darnell and Jared think: Was BYU just that good or was Navy just that bad?
DARNELL: I heard a funny story this week about two coaches shaking each other’s hand at midfield after a blowout. The losing coach was angry and ranted about the score. The winning coach replied, “I can only coach one team.”
I don’t want to say Navy wasn’t very good because that diminishes the Cougars’ win. There’s no getting around the fact that BYU completely dominated the Midshipmen in every facet of the game. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a Kalani Sitake-coached team as well prepared as they were on Monday. Doesn’t matter to me that Navy didn’t scrimmage, since that’s their decision. All I know is that BYU exercised its will on both sides of the ball and Navy couldn’t match that fierce and violent play.
JARED: I actually think the answer to both questions is yes and here is why: I think Navy’s option offense, which relies so much on precise execution, was pretty bad. I credit the Cougar defense for doing what it was supposed to but the Midshipmen killed themselves with penalties and poor blocking, things they almost never do. On the flip side, I don’t believe that lack of live contact is an excuse for a Navy defense. It had seven returning starters but allowed the Cougars to push them downfield and open holes so big that I could’ve ran through them and gained 10 yards … well, five yards is probably more realistic but you get my point. I think BYU’s offensive line (and thus the Cougar offense as a whole) was just that good.
2. Who was your offensive MVP for the Navy game?
JARED: I’m going to give the offensive MVP honors to Jeff Grimes and the offensive coaching staff. I was surprised and impressed by how well everyone on the team did their jobs. The offensive line set the tone with its physicality and drive, the running backs hit the holes hard and kept their legs churning, the wide receivers made some critical blocks as well as making some nice catches and the quarterbacks made good reads, even when the execution was a little off. On top of that, the Cougars had only one penalty (a false start) and scored points on nine of their 12 possessions. If I’m ever going to criticize the coaches when things go poorly, I should absolutely give them credit when that many things go well.
DARNELL: I don’t think it can be anyone other than the entire offensive line. I knew going into the game that size and strength would be an advantage for BYU, but the Cougars really have that in most games, even against some P5 teams. I think this is the beginning of a very special season for what could be one of the best offensive lines the Cougars have ever fielded. They won’t be as tested as much as they would have been going against the original 2020 schedule but hopefully they will get a chance against a P5 school in a bowl game.
3. Who was your defensive MVP for the Navy game?
DARNELL: I could go with the defensive line but let me just pick one: Khyiris Tonga. The massive defensive tackle simply could not be moved by the Navy offensive line and used up multiple blockers on nearly every play, freeing up his teammates to make tackles. The Navy dive play was completely shut down and Tonga was a huge part of that. Amry will provide a similar challenge and Tonga will be a pretty big focus for both teams.
JARED: I completely agree with Darnell about the value of Tonga (as well as Zac Dawe and Bracken El-Bakri) on the defensive line. That was where the Midshipman offense starts and they were excellent at making plays at the point of attack. I think I’ll go with linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa, however. The Navy transfer was a beast, leading the team with eight total tackles and tacking on a quarterback hurry. I felt like his understanding of what the Midshipmen wanted to do allowed him to be in the right places to make plays. We hadn’t had much opportunity to see Tanuvasa in action since he sat out in 2019. I love his feel for the game and ability to bring guys down.
4. What should be the main area of focus for the BYU football team as they prepare for Army on Sept. 19?
JARED: The reality is the Cougars can’t be looking backwards at all. They are going to be facing a Black Knight squad which is likely to be coming in confident after thrashing Middle Tennessee, 42-0, in Week 1 and maybe another win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12. Army is also going to have plenty of film on what BYU did well and thus will be able to take more steps to counter it. The Cougars have every reason to believe they can slow the option attack of the Black Knights after what BYU did against Navy, but they have to know it won’t be easy. I think Cougar quarterback Zach Wilson has to go in thinking that Army is really going to try to lock down the BYU run game, so he needs to be sharp and get things going with the pass.
DARNELL: After such a tremendous performance on Monday, I think the coaches will be wary of overconfidence for the next game. It really shouldn’t be a big problem because this is one of the most experienced teams Sitake has coached, but there will be a natural tendency for the players to coast a bit, especially with 12 days between games. While the coaches will push the players hard it’s really the responsibility of the leaders and captains on the team to keep everyone focused. I guess one of the big questions is whether the Cougars can come out with as much power and enthusiasm at West Point. With a very small crowd allowed in the stadium, you kind of have to bring your own momentum and drive to the game.
5. What do you think about BYU’s plan for just 6,000 fans at the first home game against Troy?
DARNELL: It should be more. A 60,000 seat stadium should be able to fit twice that many into seats and still provide the proper social distancing. I understand that BYU wants to be cautious but 6,000 is a pretty small crowd. I’m also interested in the distribution of the tickets. How many will go to player’s families? How many to season ticket holders? How many to students? I fear there will be some very unhappy fans once the tickets are dispersed.
JARED: BYU has to follow the guidelines of the state of Utah for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this was about what I expected. Frankly, I don’t want to hear any complaining from BYU fans at all, since (barring a big change) that will be 6,000 more fans than any other school in the state will have in attendance at any football game this fall. It’s going to feel like a spring game or a fall camp scrimmage and that’s OK. The biggest thing is for people to follow protocols to protect themselves and others and enjoy watching football, whether they get to be in the stands or get to watch it on TV.