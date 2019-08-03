The challenges presented by ongoing climate change are certainly immense, but one of the latest proposals to combat it sounds downright nutty. Then again, there could be a method to its madness. A European study suggests taking an immense amount of water from the ocean, desalinating it, then turning it into 7 trillion tons of snow and dumping it on the West Antarctic ice sheet, the largest in the world. Right now, the ice sheet is showing every sign of eventually melting completely, which would raise sea levels by an average of 10 feet worldwide.
The snow would at best delay the melting if air and water temperatures continue to rise, and draining all that water to make the snow would only drop sea levels by a few centimeters. What's more, the project would require building and transporting 12,000 wind turbines to the most remote place on the planet, requiring an enormous expenditure of resources and energy. The study's authors concede that the proposal may be unrealistic at best, but suggest that it also points out just how hard a nut climate change is going to be to crack.