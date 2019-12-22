Question: One of my houseplants has been dropping leaves for the past couple of months. Why is this happening?
Answer: It’s not possible to give you an exact cause without looking at the plant and its location but here are a few possibilities.
Overwatering — If you’re watering at the same frequency as you did during the summer, the plant may be developing root rot. Indoor plants use less water during the winter when light levels are lower and plant growth is slower. Water deeply whenever you water, drain well and don’t water again until the soil surface feels dry. Don’t let the pot sit in water.
Dry air — If your plant is near a heat vent, that heated air could be the problem. Any kind of draft, hot or cold, can be stressful for indoor plants.
Mites or insects — spider mites are a common cause of leaf drop. Check the plant carefully, especially the undersides of the leaves. You may see fine webbing or leaves that look dirty. Also watch for shiny or sticky spots that might mean scale insects or aphids are a problem.
Question: I’ve heard that I should be flushing minerals out of the soil in my potted plants every couple of months. What is the best way to do that?
Answer: The minerals you’re thinking of are probably fertilizer salts. They are left behind in the soil when water evaporates after fertilizing. These salts can build up in potting soil over time if houseplants are fertilized regularly. Flushing out the soil, also called leaching, is a good practice for anyone who has houseplants, or even outdoor potted plants. It doesn’t need to be done very often though; once every couple of years is usually enough, unless you like to fertilize frequently and don’t usually water deeply. In that case, leaching once a year might be best.
How can you do this? By watering very heavily and letting the soil drain well, three or four times over the course of several minutes. This helps to dissolve and remove leftover fertilizer salts. The easiest way to do this is to set your potted plants in a sink or bathtub and water with cool or tepid water until you see quite a bit of water draining from the pots. Wait a few minutes and then repeat the watering. Do this several times, let your potted plants drain completely, and then return them to their normal locations.
You may be thinking, “Isn’t overwatering bad for houseplants,” and you’d be right. But this isn’t the same as overwatering. Overwatering involves watering frequently, either lightly or heavily, and keeping the soil wet. When you are leaching out the soil for your houseplants, you’re doing it all in just a short amount of time, and then going back to a routine of proper watering — watering deeply when the soil feels dry, letting the pot drain well and then not watering again until the soil feels dry.
Houseplants tend to rest during the winter while light levels are lower and indoor temperatures are cooler, so many gardeners prefer to do this leaching in the early spring when their plants are ready to get growing again to give their houseplants a fresh start.