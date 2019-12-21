Our winter solstice, which occurred Saturday, was a summer solstice in Australia, which appears poised to be the latest country to set a new record for its highest temperature ever measured.
Unusually intense heat waves, accompanied by prolonged drought and rampant wildfires, have become a summertime ritual Down Under over the past few years, but this year’s weather conditions have been reaching new extremes. On Wednesday, for instance, Australia set a new record for its highest average temperature continent-wide, at 105.6 degrees, topping the old mark set in 2013. And then on Thursday, the country’s average high temp climbed still higher, to 107.4 degrees.
So far this summer, fires have burned at least 11,5600 square miles across Australia, turning Sydney’s skies dark red for days at a time. Meteorologists can’t point to any specific weather phenomenon as a reason for Australia’s predicament. Its summers have simply been turning hotter and drier.
The Australian prime minister refused to address questions about whether the country’s extreme weather may be linked to climate change, once journalists found him vacationing in Hawaii. The Australian Open tennis tournament, which kicks off Jan. 20 in Melbourne, promises to be torrid.