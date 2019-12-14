As a rule, it's generally feast or famine when it comes to precipitation across much of the West.
This past November allowed the region to once again live up to that reputation. In southwestern Utah, for example, St. George had set a record for its longest period without precipitation, 155 days beginning back in mid-June. But on Nov. 20, 1.29 inches of rain fell there, enabling St. George to post its wettest November on record, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.
Across the contiguous U.S., November was positioned in the driest third of such months, but that was not the case in most of the West thanks to a string of ambitious low pressure systems that paraded inland from the Pacific basin.
Arizona experienced its third wettest November on record, New Mexico its fifth wettest. As of Dec. 3, just 12 percent of the Lower 48 states was in some stage of drought, down from 18 percent a month earlier. Through the first 11 months of 2019, meanwhile, the country has never been wetter.
Fully 21 states have seen their wettest January-November periods on record, centered on the upper Mississippi River watershed.