One night, about a year and a half ago, Utah singer Alex Boyé and a team of musicians, engineers and producers were wrapping up after recording music all day. But then, something happened that made them stay to write a song that is now giving others strength and hope.
“I was beat up and tired,” Boyé said. “We were saying goodbye to each other. Then, I got a really strong feeling in my heart that the album wasn’t finished.”
Boyé told the other guys that he felt like they needed to write a song about mental wellness and suicide prevention, even though they were all packing up for the night. One engineer teared up and said that that very day was the one-year anniversary of a friend dying by suicide. “He had been thinking about it all day,” Boyé said.
One hour later, “Bend Not Break” was written. Since then, Boyé has been asked to perform the song all over the world, including at about 30 of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness walks, which are held throughout the United States.
“The responses to the song have been amazing,” Boyé said. “So many people have been affected by it in a positive way. The power of music is immeasurable.” In one email that he received, a girl wrote that she had been having suicidal thoughts, but wanted to listen to one more song and that was the one that came up. “This song just saved my life,” she wrote.
Boyé’s love of the messages that music can bring began when he was 16 years old and homeless in England. He said he would go to clubs at night because they were open late and he wanted to stay warm. He remembers one particular night when he was dancing to a song and suddenly realized that he was feeling uplifted and strengthened. “Music became my friend, my therapist,” he said.
Now that he is involved in suicide prevention work, he feels that he is bringing those same feelings that he felt, while dancing in that club so many years ago, to others.
“It was a powerful feeling I had in my heart that this is something I had to do,” he said. “Mental wellness affects everyone. Chasing money and fame is unfulfilling. But, using music to lift others is fulfilling.”
Boyé hopes to continue sharing his messages of hope through his Bend Not Break concerts. At the concerts, he and other musical acts perform and thought leaders share messages between performances. Additionally, after the concerts, people can visit booths to talk to experts, if they feel as if they are struggling.
Boyé is working on putting a free concert like this together that will be filled up with students. The goal is to let them know that getting help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Be sure to check out Alex Boyé’s Facebook page or Instagram account @alexboyereal for updates about upcoming performances that will help spread his important suicide prevention message.
Boyé has other exciting projects in the works as well. Casting is going on now for hip-hop dancers and other extras for a new project titled, “An American Prophet, An Urban Musical.” The production, which was written by Boyé, is about the life of Joseph Smith and the restoration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I believe the biggest culture right now is the hip-hop culture,” Boyé said. The first music video will be released in the next few weeks and the live musical will be presented in late summer/early fall.