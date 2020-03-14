As you know, United Way of Utah County is constantly working to address the changing needs of our community. We understand that things change, and what our community needs the most one year may not be the same thing it needs the most a few years down the road.
That’s why we work so hard to make sure we have access to the best and most recent data about our community and the issues that are most important to people in Utah County. We are also fortunate to have great community partners who do the same in order to make sure they are meeting the needs of the people they serve. Two such partner organizations that I would like to spotlight today are Alpine House and Recreation and Habilitation Services (RAH). Both of these agencies have long been crucial supports for people in our community.
Alpine House, which was established in 1963, provides safe, comfortable housing for individuals returning to the community after experiencing in-patient treatment for mental health issues. This organization was started by community members who saw a need that was not filled by existing services. In order to make sure that everyone could have a safe transition from in-patient to independent living, they started a research project that eventually became a beloved and essential organization in our community.
From its small beginnings, Alpine House has expanded to be able to house 18 residents at a time, and provides opportunities for residents to develop crucial skills that will help them move back into independent living. It partners with Wasatch Mental Health to provide the specialized services needed by its residents. Thanks to the dedicated staff, donors and volunteers at Alpine House, those who need support the most are able to access the resources they need.
Lon Bowen, former director of Alpine House, said, “What makes Alpine House unique is that it provides a home environment where people are supported and can also contribute to the home. It has been a wonderful experience over the years to see amazing changes in the people who live there.”
He also said a key part of the success of Alpine House is the home’s houseparents. “We are so grateful that we have always had such wonderful and compassionate houseparents. Alpine House is an amazing place.”
Like Alpine House, RAH was also started by a group of concerned citizens. In 1960, there were no services available in schools for children with disabilities. A group of parents whose children were affected by this gap came together to create an organization that would provide services for their children. As our society changed and schools began offering more of these crucial services for children with disabilities, RAH adapted to fill a new service gap—resources and opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.
When the original group of parents were raising money to build their own school for their children, they worked with the United Fund, which would eventually become United Way.
Cheryl Adamson, director of RAH, said, “Those parents had a vision for their children even when others didn’t see the contributions their children could make with just a little support, and they did something about it. We are still trying to follow the vision of providing opportunities for people to be a part of the community and still partnering with United Way to make a difference in the community.”
The vision of RAH’s staff and volunteers has allowed it to grow and develop along with the people that it serves. Thanks to them, RAH is able to serve dozens of adults with developmental disabilities each year. Many of the participants in their programs are now older adults themselves. Their caregivers are often aging parents who are no longer able to give them all of the support and opportunities they need. RAH’s programming allows its participants to remain independent for longer, which improves their quality of life and makes our community richer.
The impact that both Alpine House and RAH have had over the past 60 years on the lives of individuals and families in our community is frankly incalculable. Their dedicated boards of directors and staff members do amazing things with few financial resources. The amount of good they do on such shoestring budgets is truly inspiring, and is supported by generous donations of volunteer time and in-kind goods from our community members. Thanks to this support, Alpine House and RAH will be able to continue making a difference as our community grows.
United Way will continue to work on the community’s most critical issues and is thrilled to bring together strong partners that have a tradition of making a difference to those most in need.
If you are interested in supporting or learning more about United Way and its work in education, income and health and its partnerships with Alpine House and RAH, please visit http://unitedwayuc.org.