Football is a team game that requires coordination with everyone doing their part.
For that reason, individual contributions are almost always over-emphasized — the most obvious being how spotlight figures like the quarterback and the head coach get too much credit and too much blame.
But gridiron success does hinge on what individuals do.
Players and coaches talk constantly about being “assignment-sound” and “winning individual matchups” because those can be the difference in a play being a big gain or a big loss.
When BYU competes during the 2021 fall season, its success both on the field and in relation to other teams in college football will be determined by what people accomplish — both in Provo and across the country.
As the 2021 Countdown to Camp gets underway, here is a look at 10 of the individuals who will have the biggest impact on the success of the Cougars:
No. 50: Connor Pay, freshman offensive lineman
The countdown kicks off with a young lineman who hasn’t seen a ton of action (played in eight games in 2020) but stepped in at a key moment in the bowl game against UCF and played so well that no one noticed the difference. Don’t be surprised if the 6-foot-5, 300-pound former Lone Peak star becomes a big contributor on the Cougar interior and helps the BYU offense continue to roll.
No. 49: Nick Rolovich, Washington State head coach
In a Pac-12 season that was severely crippled by league reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolovich never really got a chance to get the Washington State offense to the level he wanted. This is another Cougar team, however, that has a variety of weapons and should be really dangerous offensively. It’s certainly not going to be an easy victory when BYU travels to Pullman on Oct. 23, but if Rolovich can elevate the WSU profile and the blue-uniformed Cougars can still win, that would be another attention-getting statement.
No. 48: Caleb Christensen, freshman defensive back/kick returner
The role of the kickoff returner has evolved in recent years with rule changes bringing the fair-catch option into play. While it’s not likely that Christensen will be breaking off big returns, he still needs to be smart around the goal line and help provide the Cougar offense with good field position. He should also play a key role in the BYU defensive secondary.
No. 47: Masen Wake, sophomore fullback/tight end
While Wake got a lot of attention early in 2020 for both his hurdling ability and honoring his late mother by putting the words “Rest in heaven, Mom” on the shirt under his jersey in the Cougar win at Houston, he was a steady contributor when he was on the field. He finished last year with eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown but was also a key blocker for the potent BYU offense. He’s a guy who will do the little things that help the team be successful.
No. 46: Khalil Shakir, Boise State senior wide receiver
The Broncos may have a new head coach but any team that has a receiver of the caliber of Shakir is going to be dangerous. While BYU’s offense was able to pound BSU in 2020, Shakir still found a way to get free for a couple of scores. He is a guy who opposing defenses have to be aware of at all times and if Boise State is going to return to the national stage this fall, he will be a big part of the Bronco success.
No. 45: Fesi Sitake, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator
It’s impossible to miss how well BYU wide receivers have performed under Sitake’s guidance, culminating in Dax Milne having an incredible season and getting selected late in the 2021 NFL Draft. This year Sitake may have as deep and experienced a unit as he has ever had, which will be beneficial since he is also taking on the role of passing game coordinator. He will certainly have a big say in what happens when the Cougars take to the air this fall.
No. 44: Hobbs Nyberg, freshman punt returner
There are few plays in football that are such enormous momentum-changers as when a team muffs a punt. Instead of a defense getting off the field and the offense having a chance to score, the defense has to come back out — usually having surrendered huge chunk of yards. That’s why Nyberg’s performance this fall will be enormous for the Cougars. He may of just had 10 official punt returns for 58 yards in 2020 but he also had no fumbles. That’s a stat all BYU supporters want to see stay at zero this year.
No. 43: Payton Wilgar, sophomore linebacker
It would be easy to argue that Wilgar deserves to be higher on this list, since he had 57 total tackles with five tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries and four pass breakups in 2020. BYU will definitely need the sophomore from Dixie High to continue to be a playmaker both in stopping the run and the pass but he can still elevate his game. Although a lot of Cougar defenders have experienced, Wilgar is someone who could emerge as an even bigger performer for the defense.
No. 42: Herm Edwards, Arizona State head coach
Few football programs in the country are dealing with the combination of expectations and turmoil like the Sun Devils are. While on the one hand some prognosticators believe ASU could win the Pac-12 title, Edwards has to try to navigate the distraction (and possible consequences) of alleged violations of restrictions put in place during COVID-19. It may be one of the tougher challenges the long-time veteran will have faced in his career, which could result in a team that is really good or on that really struggles.
No. 41: Clark Barrington, sophomore offensive lineman
Since the offensive line is so vital to the success of a football team, that is the unit that is featured at this spot as well. While Barrington may not have gotten the same attention as former Cougar lineman like Brady Christensen and Tristen Hoge, he has been a steady, impactful presence for BYU in 20 games in the last two seasons. His understanding of the offensive scheme and strength will be key for the Cougars in 2021.
Check back on Friday for the next installment in the 2021 Countdown to Camp, looking at No. 40 through No. 31.