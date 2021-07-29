One of the challenges of prognosticating about a college football season is guessing which players will excel and which will falter.
Sometimes past performance is a great indicator — but sometimes injuries or matchups mean things don’t play out the way everyone expected before the games got underway.
On the flip side, every season features athletes who may not have had opportunities or who had things clicked. The end result is a meteoric rise that sometimes leads to chances at the next level.
This list mixes the combination of the proven performers and individuals who could be the next stars. Now it just comes down to what they do on the field.
As the 2021 Countdown to Camp continues, here is a look at 10 more of the individuals who will have the biggest impact on the success of the Cougars:
No. 30: Lopini Katoa, junior running back
Few players have been as consistently productive as Katoa, who has been remarkably steady in three seasons as a Cougar. He has tallied 1,225 career rushing yards on 245 carries, while also gaining 695 receiving yards on 67 receptions with 22 total touchdowns. His skill set works well in tandem with Tyler Allgeier and gives BYU a dynamic, experienced backfield combo.
No. 29: Kyle Whittingham, Utah head coach
No former BYU star player has caused more frustration for Cougar fans than Whittingham, who has always seemed to find a way to defeat BYU over the last decade. This year is an intriguing one in the traditional rivalry matchup as Utah comes in with pretty high expectations but also with a lot to prove after going 3-2 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Expect Whittingham to have his Utes ready to play and give the Cougars all they can handle in September before presenting the same challenge to the Pac-12.
No. 28: George Udo, sophomore defensive back
If you are looking for a darkhorse candidate to become a defensive star for BYU, Udo might be the guy. He tallied 25 total tackles with three sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in 2020, but his biggest highlight was a play that didn’t officially count on the stat sheet. He came up with an interception on a two-point conversion at Houston that started the Cougar rally. Even more impressive was how he played the game, improving during the season and setting himself up for more opportunities this fall.
No. 27: Blake Freeland, sophomore offensive lineman
Astute BYU football fans remember exactly when they were introduced to Freeland: Oct. 19, 2019. The Cougars were preparing to face undefeated, highly-ranked Boise State with an offensive line that had been decimated by injuries. Freeland stepped in and did a superlative job, helping BYU get the 28-25 upset. Nearly two years later, Freeland has played in 18 games and is in position to make a big difference on a Cougar offensive line that lost a trio of starters from last season.
No. 26: Keenan Ellis, junior defensive back
After playing in 12 games as a freshman in 2018, Ellis has been limited and hopes 2021 is the year he can show just what he is capable of. He had 13 total tackles and three pass breakups in eight games in 2020 and should be in position to make more plays this year. If he can prove he is a dependable performer in the secondary, that will allow BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki to have a lot more options with what he does with the players in front of him.
No. 25: Kedon Slovis, USC sophomore quarterback
The Trojans had a solid 5-1 record in 2020 but Slovis wasn’t pleased with his performance. An elbow injury in 2019 resulted in less confidence, something he hopes he has overcome heading into 2021. If he can rebound like BYU’s Zach Wilson did, he could be setting up for a huge season. If he can lead the Trojans to a big year and the Cougars can do well, it could set up a big-time, high-stakes showdown in Los Angeles to end the season.
No. 24: Jacob Conover, freshman quarterback
Just how good is Conover? Most BYU fans really don’t know. He was highly-touted coming out of high school — but there is a big difference between high school and college. He ran the Cougar scout team last fall and learned BYU’s offensive system well enough to be in the mix to get the starting job. It certainly won’t be an easy feat to pass either Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney on the depth chart but if he does it (or if injuries result in him getting on the field), his accuracy and decision-making could shape BYU’s season.
No. 23: Ryan Rehkow, freshman punter
In the five previous years, the BYU football team averaged almost 60 punts per season. Freshman Ryan Rehkow arrives for the 2020 season — and that number gets cut in half. Rehkow only punted 28 times in 12 games, averaging 45.1 yards per punt with 16 of those landing inside the 20-yard line and only one touchback. He would’ve been in the Top 15 in the country if he had had enough punts to qualify. While Cougar fans hope Rehkow continues to rarely get on the field, they also know he can play big role in helping BYU win the field position battle.
No. 22: Samson Nacua, senior wide receiver
Almost six years after completing a stellar career at Timpview and leaving Provo to head 40 miles north, Nacua has returned. In 45 games at Utah, Nacua tallied 82 receptions for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has shown he can be a consistent performer already and his combination of athletic ability and game savviness should be big as he joins the BYU offense. If he can find his niche and learn the offense, he will add a lot to the Cougar attack.
No. 21: Ed Lamb, assistant head coach/safeties coach
The duties of a head football coach at BYU involve a lot more than just teaching athletes the game. The demands of organization and representing the program are intense, which is why have a competent assistant head coach makes a big difference. Lamb has quietly be a huge asset to Kalani Sitake in that role as well as in working with various aspects of the Cougar defense. His demeanor and knowledge of the what the team is working to accomplish always impacts how well the team does on the field.
Check back on Saturday for the next installment in the 2021 Countdown to Camp, looking at No. 20 through No. 11.