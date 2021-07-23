Most of the players and coaches who will have the biggest impact on BYU football’s 2021 campaign live in or around Provo.
But not all of them.
That’s because football has so few games that it remains very much reliant on perception more than actual results.
With the Cougars getting set to face seven teams from “Power Five” conferences, how BYU is viewed could very much hinge on what their opponents accomplish.
A loss at Baylor on Oct. 16, for example, is less painful if the Bears are competing for a Big 12 title. On the other hand, winning at USC on Nov. 27 could be a huge boost for the Cougar profile if both teams have put together great seasons.
That’s why a few representatives of other teams have earned a spot in the Countdown, although at the end of the day (as players and coaches will tell you) success is mostly about focusing internally.
As the 2021 Countdown to Camp continues, here is a look at 10 more of the individuals who will have the biggest impact on the success of the Cougars:
No. 40: Josh Wilson, freshman linebacker
Although he has had to deal with the moniker of being “Zach Wilson’s younger brother,” Josh Wilson expects to emerge as a playmaker in his own right. His numbers in 2020 weren’t eye-catching (five total tackles in eight games) but he likely will get more opportunities this fall. If he can show the instincts that made him a force at Corner Canyon High, he could end up as surprising people with the impact he has on the Cougar defense.
No. 39: Dallin Holker, sophomore tight end
While Holker may not have gotten the change to shine in the brilliant offense of 2020, he has already established himself as a playmaker. He had 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown playing opposite Matt Bushman in 2018. Holker is just back from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so it may take a little while for him to get to full strength. When he does, though, it’s going to be big for the Cougar offense.
No. 38: Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator
For the last few years, Grimes has been a lot higher on this list. Now, however, he has taken his coaching acumen back home to Texas just in time for the Bears to host the Cougars. Grimes certainly knows the majority of the BYU players on both sides of the ball but will that make that much difference in mid-October? It’s hard to say for sure. The bigger question is whether Grimes can help Baylor once again be a force in the Big 12 conference.
No. 37: Jared Kapisi, senior defensive back
After the success of 2020, most the BYU players who were seniors elected to move on with many heading to the NFL. Kapisi, along with a couple of others, chose to return. While the senior has seen limited action in his career (nine total tackles, one interception, two pass breakups), 2021 is his chance to shape the course of the defense. Some of that will be on the field but even more important will be his knowledge and leadership.
No. 36: Britton Hogan, sophomore long snapper
One of the most underrated position in football is the job done by the long snapper. Fans just expect them to be perfect. When there is a mix-up, either in communication or execution, the results can be devastating. That’s why BYU needs Hogan to continue to be really good. If he is, that will enable the Cougar kicker and punters to be at their best as well. Freshman Austin Riggs could also be called on, if necessary.
No. 35: Harris LaChance, sophomore offensive lineman
Sophomores are often looked at as up-and-coming athletes who are still reaching their potential. LaChance, however, doesn’t really fit that mold. He has already played in 28 games in his BYU career, which definitely puts him as a veteran. With the Cougars losing some key pieces in the trenches, LaChance has to step up and be even better. If he can be solid in pass protection and continue to run block well, it will be a great foundation for the BYU offense to build on.
No. 34: Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia head coach
One of the most fascinating off-field moments BYU football will have in 2021 is how will Mendenhall be treated when he returns to Provo nearly six years after stepping down as the Cougar head coach. Mendenhall amassed a 99-43 record in 11 years at BYU but chose to leave to take over at Virginia, taking a lot of the Cougar coaches with him. While he has had modest success overall, the Cavaliers certainly haven’t become an ACC powerhouse yet. It will be great to have a little reunion, but the game should be intriguing as well.
No. 33: Uriah Leiataua, senior defensive lineman
Just like Kapisi, Leiataua seized a chance to return and get another season wearing his blue-and-white BYU uniform. It’s been a tough road for the senior as his career has been stymied by injuries. He has had to work to be able to play and this year was no exception. On a unit that lost all three starters, however, he also has a chance to show more of what he can do on the field in addition to being a great team leader.
No. 32: Puka Nacua, sophomore wide receiver
No one who followed high school football in Utah has any doubts about the type of talent Nacua has. He was brilliant at Orem, perhaps one of the most unstoppable players in Utah prep football history. His college career at Washington didn’t quite play out the same way. While he showed flashes of brilliance (tallying 16 receptions for 319 yards and three TDs in 11 games), he also dealt with injuries and other challenges. Now he gets a fresh start close to home.
No. 31: Earl Tuioti-Mariner, junior defensive lineman
Tuioti-Mariner is another case study of an athlete with ability who has had to fight through adversity. He officially only has three total tackles in his career as a Cougar (all coming in 2019) but he is a guy who has frequently been named as a possible difference-maker up front. Now it is his time. If he can stay healthy and perform at the level he is capable of, he will definitely be a key figure in BYU’s defensive line rotation.
Check back on Thursday for the next installment in the 2021 Countdown to Camp, looking at No. 30 through No. 21.