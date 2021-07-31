Since football is a rough, physical game, it is inevitable guys are going to get hurt.
Sometimes those turn out to be devastating, season-ending injuries. Other times they require a guy to miss a game or two to recover.
Anyone who is on the field is going to be dealing with multiple nagging little issues that can add up, resulting in either diminished ability or limited playing time.
Heading into a season, how well a player will bounce back from injury is one of the great unknowns — not just for fans or reporters but often for the team and the individual as well.
Some return stronger and smarter, others aren’t ever able to reach their potential because of those injuries.
The preseason, however, is a time for optimism and that’s why a number of guys on the next installment of 2021 BYU football Countdown to Camp are athletes who have been hurt in the past but can be game-changers if they are back at 100%.
Here is a look at the next 10 of the individuals who will have the biggest impact on the success of the Cougars:
No. 20: Tyler Batty, freshman defensive lineman
Few players showed glimpses of what they can become than Batty, who played in just four games in 2020 but tallied 13 total tackles. Four of those were sacks, which led the team, but he also had three quarterback hurries. Now there is a hope that the former Payson High star will be an even bigger presence as his career evolves on the BYU defensive line. If he can continue to make plays in the backfield, it will definitely make a difference for the Cougar defense.
No. 19: Neil Pau’u, junior wide receiver
With the addition of Samson and Puka Nacua and the success of Gunner Romney, Pau’u may get a little lost in the shuffle in the BYU wide receiving corps. But this is an athlete who had 45 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns last fall, one who has proven he is willing to take the punishment going across the middle or make plays near the goal line. Not only that, he is a veteran both physically and mentally who will be a big part of the team leadership that will define the 2021 season.
No. 18: Malik Moore, junior defensive back
A crucial part of the success of the BYU defense is the performance of the defensive backfield, particularly because there are so many opponents who want to throw the ball and get it out fast. This is why Moore, who only played in five games in 2020, needs to be a breakout performer. The Cougars had a number of veterans depart from the secondary but Moore has 30 games under his belt (23 total tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup) and his knowledge of the game and the BYU defensive scheme will be invaluable if he can stay on the field.
No. 17: Darrell Funk, offensive line coach
Everyone who truly loves football knows that the engine for an offense is the guys in the trenches. BYU had a great foundation put in place by former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and his offensive line coaches, but now the responsibility of maintaining and even elevating the performance of the unit rests on Funk’s shoulders. This is a coach who understands pressure to get results and will do all he can to make sure the Cougar performance at the point of attack doesn’t miss a beat.
No. 16: Max Tooley, sophomore linebacker
As part of the BYU linebacker rotation for the last two years, Tooley has been on the field quite a bit and his numbers from 2019 and 2020 indicate his productivity: 92 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He has shown that the physical tools are there for him to be a huge problem for opposing offenses. If his game understanding and ability to make the right decision quicker continue to develop, the sky is the limit for what his impact could be for the Cougars this fall.
No. 15: Isaac Rex, freshman tight end
If you want to get a grin out of Rex, just ask him about his post-TD dancing. While he might still be refining those moves, he certainly got plenty of practice getting in the end zone last year. In his first year of significant action, nearly a third of his total receptions resulted in touchdowns (37 catches for 429 yards with 12 touchdowns). Opposing defenses will be trying to keep tabs on him but he finds ways to make plays and that will be tough to stop in this Cougar offense.
No. 14: Jake Oldroyd, sophomore kicker
It could be argued that a kicker shouldn’t be quite this high on the list just because they play relatively few snaps in a game. On the other hand, it could be argued that the 2020 Lou Groza Award finalist should be higher on the list because he was so impressive last fall. Oldroyd bounced back from some struggles in 2019 with a stellar campaign, making 60-of-62 extra points and all 13 of his field goal attempts (including multiple makes from 50-plus yards out). His performance means BYU can expect to get points when it is just about anywhere inside the opponent’s 40-yard line, which can be a huge boost on the scoreboard.
No. 13: Lorenzo Fauatea, junior defensive lineman
Cougar supporters have to hope that “Zo” (Fauatea) can finally stay healthy and play to his potential. There have been plenty of bumps in the road for the talented athlete from Hunter High, as evidenced by the fact that he was only able to play in four games in 2020 and in nine games in 2019. He has tallied 38 total tackles, 6 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his four years in Provo but this could be the year he becomes a much bigger force on the BYU defensive line.
No. 12: Baylor Romney, sophomore quarterback
Dozens of articles have been written and dozens more will be written about the BYU quarterback situation as the Cougars replace Zach Wilson, so most observers know quite a bit about Romney. After his first appearance in a disappointing loss to South Florida in 2019, he propelled BYU to a trio of wins including an upset of then-No. 14-ranked Boise State. His trademark is his steady play, as shown in his 65% career completion rate (78-of-120, 1,008 yards, eight TDs, three picks). He is very capable of winning the starting job or once again coming in has an experienced backup and guiding the team to victory.
No. 11: D’Angelo Mandell, junior defensive back
While there is no doubt that Mandell’s experience (34 games played, 36 total tackles) will benefit the BYU defense tremendously in 2021, his biggest contribution might by with his leadership and attitude. Mandell is the epitome of a high-energy, confident defender. No, he won’t always be perfect — but he will always believe that he is capable of making big plays and will convey that to his teammates. When facing good opponents, a team has to have key players who won’t get down when things get tough, who can rally everyone around them. Look for Mandell to be vocal and bring a lot of intensity.
Check back on Thursday for the final installment in the 2021 Countdown to Camp, looking at No. 10 through No. 1.