Past success brings recognition and accolades — but it also bring pressure.
The BYU football team raised the bar for itself with what it was able to accomplish in 2020 but now faces the challenge of proving the Cougars can be consistent, not just have one great year.
The responsibility to maintain a high level of success falls on both players and coaches, since the combination of preparation and execution is crucial to winning football games.
As BYU reports to fall camp and gets going on Thursday, the Cougars will look to the leaders to set the tone and lay the foundation for what happens on the field.
The final 10 individuals on the Countdown to Camp have shown they are capable — but now have to show they can do it when the stakes are higher.
The 2021 Countdown to Camp concludes by looking at the 10 individuals who will have the biggest impact on the success of the Cougars:
No. 10: Gunner Romney, junior wide receiver
The combination of an injury and the brilliant performance of Dax Milne overshadowed how impressive Romney was in 2020. He finished with 39 receptions for 767 yards and two TDs in 10 games, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.
Considering the other weapons BYU has at wide receiver, tight end and running back, opponents won’t be able to focus on Romney. Don’t be surprised if he continues to be the top home-run threat for the Cougars this fall.
No. 9: Atunaisa Mahe, sophomore defensive lineman
One of the keys to success for the BYU defense is being solid in the center of the line, forcing opponents to the edges where the linebackers can roam and make plays. While the Cougars will likely continue to rotate guys in and out, the biggest load will probably fall on Mahe’s shoulders.
He was solid in 2019, tallying 22 total tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries. Now he needs to be the most dependable performer on the defensive line for BYU to excel on defense.
No. 8: James Empey, junior offensive lineman
No position in football needs leadership, consistency and communication like the center. He has to make the calls, keep the offensive line unit coordinated and also get the ball to the right spot to start each play.
Having a player like Empey who has played in 34 games and proven he has what it takes is an enormous boost to the BYU offense. This Cougar line has to prove it can play as well or better than it did in 2020 but Empey will give it a great chance to do so.
No. 7: Ilaisa Tuiaki, defensive coordinator
Many BYU fans have doubted Tuiaki’s defensive approach at times in recent years but the Cougar defensive coordinator got some payoff for his effort with a stellar showing in 2020. He has also apparently set the foundation for success in the future by having a lot of players get experience.
The challenge ramps up this fall as BYU will face some pretty good offensive opponents. Victory or defeat might depend on whether Tuiaki’s defense can come up big in key moments.
No. 6: Tyler Allgeier, sophomore running back
Coming into 2020, Allgeier had 26 rushing attempts for 168 yards in two seasons. Last year, however, Allgeier exploded for 1,130 yards on 150 carries and 13 touchdowns. It was the most rushing yards for a BYU running back since Jamaal Williams in 2016 (1,375). His 7.5 yard per carry average was the highest since Luke Staley in 2001 (8.1).
There is no doubt Allgeier exceeded expectations but now the question is whether he can do it again. He if provides the Cougar offensive with consistent rushing success, it will make the job of the new starting quarterback much, much easier.
No. 5: Chaz Ah You, junior linebacker
There have been times when it has been a bumpy road for the talented athlete who went to Westlake and Timpview but Ah You hopes to show he can be a dominant performer on the field. He has been limited by injuries but has shown flashes of what he can do (42 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble).
BYU needs to have a dynamic, disciplined performer to lead the way on the linebacking corps. Ah You has the chance to become that individual, the one everyone else on defense looks to make big plays. It would be something special if he can become a player like a Fred Warner or a Kyle Van Noy.
No. 4: Keenan Pili, sophomore linebacker
With BYU’s leading tackler from 2020, Isaiah Kaufusi, having moved on to the NFL, the Cougars need others to get those stops. One of the top candidates is Pili, who was second on the team with 72 total tackles, as well as two tackles for a loss, a quarterback hurry and pass breakup.
The job of a defender is to get opponents to the ground and Pili (another Timpview guy) did that better than any other returning Cougar. BYU will need him to be as good or better when it battles tough, physical opponents this fall. If he is, it should provide opportunities to force turnovers and give the offense good field position.
No. 3: Aaron Roderick, offensive coordinator
Rumors have indicated that Roderick made a big difference in guiding the Cougar offense to the heights it enjoyed in 2020 but now he is the man in charge. With Jeff Grimes leaving, Roderick was promoted back to offensive coordinator, a role he had in some measure for a few years at Utah.
There are some holes (most obvious being replacing Zach Wilson at quarterback) but there are also a lot of talented pieces to work with. If Roderick can get everything clicking, BYU could once again put up a lot of points and that would go a long ways toward winning a lot of games.
No. 2: Jaren Hall, sophomore quarterback
Signal-callers get too much credit and too much blame when it comes to offensive success or failure, but there is still no doubt it is the most high-profile position on the field. That’s why every year fans focus so much on who will be taking the snaps.
Most observers guess that Hall is going to win the job, thanks to his athleticism and what he has done in the past. Jeff Grimes said a couple of years ago that Hall was pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job but injuries have derailed the former Maple Mountain star. If he is healthy — and can stay that way — he could finally get a chance to truly shine in the spotlight.
No. 1: Kalani Sitake, head coach
When you are the head coach, the success of a football team rests squarely on your shoulders. Kalani Sitake kept his team focused and fighting through the challenges of 2020, but now the doubters are back and expecting BYU to fail to maintain their success.
Maintaining a high level of play year after year is the hallmark of really good coaches and now it is on Sitake to show he belongs in that category. If the Cougars end up winning nine or more games and are in the national Top 25 conversation, it will validate his approach as a head coach.