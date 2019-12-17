Connie Gay Christiansen Bean

Feb. 18, 1930-Dec. 13, 2019
With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our dear mother on Friday, 13 December 2019 at home with her children by her side.
Connie was born on 18 February 1930 to Armo Bertren and Verda Thornton Christiansen in American Fork, Utah. On 12 September 1947, she married her sweetheart, Howard (Hud) D. Bean. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Temple on 4 May 1950. Howard passed away on Friday, 13 May 2011.
Connie loved the gospel and was a faithful servant in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Highlights of her and Howard’s faithfulness were going to Israel with the Bean brothers and their wives, serving in the New Zealand Aukland Mission 1987-88, and working in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple.
Connie was hard-working throughout her life. She worked at the American Fork Hospital, Jones Paint and Glass, and retired from her career at the Bank of American Fork- a fulfilling job she cherished, meeting wonderful people nearby.
Mother was flawlessly clean of mind, heart and home. Her grace, beauty, integrity and love of family are the things we will remember.
Connie leaves behind her 3 sons- Donald Chris (Marekay Cook), David Howard (Jolene Burnham), and Douglas Armo; 23 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren, also a brother-in-law, Winn Pierce. She is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Nile and his wife Pat Christiansen and a sister Janet Pierce.
Funeral services will be held at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am in the American Fork 14th Ward Chapel, 396 North 1100 East American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services at the church. Interment will follow services at the American Fork City Cemetery.
