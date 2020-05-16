1934-2020
Our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather Ivan Taylor Call, 85, of Orem, Utah, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Provo, Utah at age 85. He was born October 22, 1934 in Ely, Nevada to Ivan and Marietta Taylor Call. He grew up in Ely where he met his sweetheart and eternal companion Sharlene Rees, and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 17, 1953.
He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Finance and Banking. He then attended Indiana University earning an MBA and Doctorate Degree.
He served for two years in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was a trumpeter in the army band.
His career was in banking and higher education. He worked for Valley National Bank in Phoenix, Arizona and taught at Arizona State University. In 1963, he joined the faculty at Brigham Young University. He became a full Professor in 1976. He served as Chairman of the Business Management Department from 1968 to 1983.
He served on the Investment Committee of the Deseret Mutual Benefit Association as a member of the Investment Securities Committee of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was part of a group of businessmen who founded the Far West Bank of Utah and the Far West Bankcorp in 1975. He served as a member of the Board of Directors for both organizations from their founding. In February of 1997 he was elected Chairman of the Board for both organizations.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including bishoprics and stake presidencies.
Throughout his life, his wife and family were always his first priority. He is survived by his wife Sharlene. His surviving posterity includes his son Curtis Ivan Call and his wife, Emma Houghton, of North Yarmouth, Maine and their four children Richard, Catherine Jennifer and Michelle; his son Kevin Allen Call and his wife, Denise Hill, of Orem, Utah and their five children, Jessica, Nathan, Shawna, Brittany and Ashley; his daughter Kelly Call Cordner and her husband, Tim Cordner, of Gilbert, Arizona and their five children, Angell, Ty, Kyle, Tara and Keri; and Kimball Rees Call of San Antonio, Texas. He also had one son, Kyle Steven Call, who died at the age of five months. He currently has 38 great-grandchildren.
Dad will always be remembered by his posterity for his love, friendship, sense of humor, integrity, calm demeanor, and his sense of adventure. He was proud of his entire family and all felt of his constant love and support.
His one passionate hobby, later in life, was birdwatching and he traveled all over the world with friends and family to increase his bird “life list”.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, May 1, 2020. Funeral services can be viewed at www.walkersanderson.com.
(Sharlene Call Address : 3352 N 100 E, #324, Provo, Utah 84604)