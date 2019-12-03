1934-2019
Phyllis Jenkins Grant, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at the age of 85. The second of six children, Phyllis was born November 23rd, 1934, in Spanish Fork, Utah to Henry Boyd Jenkins and Donna Monk Jenkins.
Her childhood was filled with memories of working the Monk and Gull family farms. Phyllis graduated from Spanish Fork High School and that is where she met her high school sweetheart, Ned W. Grant. Phyllis and Ned were married on April 20, 1956. Phyllis and Ned had three children that they were very proud of. She is survived by her three children, Todd (Karen), Clay (Jan), Tracy Anderson; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Joseph Jenkins (Norma), Loa Jean Hanson, Valene Jenkins, and Ann Greenhalgh (Verl). She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ned, her parents, and her brother Donnell Jenkins.
Phyllis was very intelligent and attended BYU, which helped her get a job as a secretary to the manager at USX, Geneva Steel. She made many lifelong friends there and was a resource for helping family and friends find employment at Geneva. After completing her education, she was hired as a metallurgist for USX, Geneva Steel, where she worked for 32 years, retiring in 1986.
Phyllis and Ned loved to garden and had a huge garden they were very proud of. They eventually became recognized as Master Gardeners. Phyllis and Ned also loved to travel, and went to many places throughout the world.
A special thanks goes to her neighbor and friend Sharon Braithwaite, who helped her every day with her needs, especially during the last nine months.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary located at 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah with a graveside service at noon. Interment to follow at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 E. Spanish Fork, Utah.
