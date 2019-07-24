1952-2019
Stanley J Craig, age 67, of Santaquin, Utah passed away on July 19, 2019. Stan was born June 21, 1952 to Bert Craig and Bernita A Smith.
Stan married Cynthia Wall and together they had three children. They were later divorced. Stan then married Joyce Adams.
Stan was in the construction business most of his adult life. He taught the drywall and finishing trade to many people. He was very skilled and talented in his trade and could out work anybody.
Stan loved the outdoors. He never passed up the chance to have a good time and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed rock hunting, fishing and any type of hunt. He loved exploring the back country and knew every road and trail out there. Stan had an amazing memory and could tell you where to go or how to get there. He was an artist with obsidian and created beautiful handmade arrowhead displays and knifes.
Stan is survived by his three children, Jennifer, Brett and Christy, his wife Joyce, his two stepdaughters, Samantha and Emily and six grandchildren.
A memorial open house will be held on Friday, July 27th from 6:00-8:00 at the Santaquin 13th Ward, 90 South 200 East, Santaquin, Utah. All friends and family are invited to attend.