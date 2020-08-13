The Daily Herald sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson break down the biggest questions regarding high school football heading into the season:
1. Tackle the big question first … will we have a full 2020 prep football season?
LLOYD: Since I’m going to define “full season” as every team playing every game as scheduled, I’m going to say no. We can’t escape the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is a reality and high school athletes aren’t immune. I think it is inevitable that players will test positive for the virus, forcing teams to postpone or cancel games. I am, however, optimistic that the schools and the Utah High School Activities Association will be able to improvise and keep the season going as long as schools remain in session. If schools move to distance-learning again, the UHSAA will have no choice but to shut things down again. I hope everyone is crossing their fingers and doing their part to limit the risks so we can enjoy as much football as possible.
DICKSON: More than likely, no. Especially since some areas of Utah are worse off than others when it comes to the spread of the virus. So I see some games being canceled. But, like Jared, I believe the idea is to set everything up to play and adjust to whatever comes next. As long as the players, coaches and fans follow the protocols set down by the UHSAA and the school districts we should see a champion crowned in November.
2. Orem has now won three straight football titles (two in Class 4A and the 2019 title in Class 5A). Do the Tigers make it four straight?
DICKSON: I was impressed with how much Orem improved over the course of the 2019 season. Remember, the Tigers were the No. 12 seed going into the playoffs. Some of that was superstar Noah Sewell recovering from an injury but Jeremy Hill and his coaching staff really had Orem playing their best ball in November.
Sewell is gone but the talent keeps on flowing. The program has benefited from transfers for years. With so many states up in the air about football this fall it’s likely the Tigers will pick up some key players from those states. Orem probably won’t be tested out of state like it has been in the past and that may slow the Tigers progress, but they will be one of the top contenders in 5A.
LLOYD: This Orem team has plenty of talent and having a player like Kingsley Suamataia makes life a lot easier for everyone else. The biggest question is how much improvement the Tigers will get from their underclassmen, who had moments where they struggled last season. I expect Orem to again be a force but I think the Tigers are going to end up coming up short to Timpview. The Thunderbirds pushed Orem to the brink in the 2019 5A state championship and I thought Timpview was a year away from being at its best. No matter who ends up on top, there is no doubt that the Tiger-Thunderbird matchups are going to be must-see football games this fall.
3. Who is an athlete that you think few people know about who will emerge as a superstar this fall?
LLOYD: It’s not often that American Leadership gets singled out for football but I’m excited to see how ALA junior tight end/defensive end Duncan Henstra does this year. This is a kid that the Eagle coaches were raving about when he was a sophomore and now he is growing and getting better. Some may dismiss Henstra because he competes against 3A competition but I believe this is an athlete who could be big anywhere. Don’t be surprised if he is near the top of the sacks list in the state this fall because offensive lines are going to have a tough time slowing him down.
DICKSON: It could be very interesting when it comes to surprise players in 2020. There is going to be an influx of players from neighboring states that aren’t playing this fall, so some unfamiliar names might step forward. One player already here I really like is quarterback Tyler Nelson from Maple Mountain. He’s such a gifted athlete and he has a pretty good supporting cast, including BYU commit Kyson Hall, who can really fly. Nelson is the kind of guy who could easily put up 2,500 passing and 1,000 rushing yards this season.
4. Payson and Timpanogos chose to play as independents in football this year. Do you think that is a good move for the Lions and the Timberwolves?
DICKSON: Absolutely. It’s a pipe dream that schools are on even ground when it comes to football. Enrollment numbers play a big part but transfers also create some pretty wide gaps in talent. Having played at a very small high school in Oregon back in the day, I really feel for some of the local schools who just don’t have the numbers or the talent. Success breeds more success, so if Timpanogos and Payson can create some momentum playing an independent schedule that can really help build for the future.
This is football and there has to be a winner and a loser in a game. But coming up on the losing end with no hope? That’s very difficult to deal with so I’m all for giving schools a chance to build a program.
LLOYD: Football is often a numbers game in high school and for schools like Payson and Timpanogos who have had a tough time getting enough kids signed up, I think this makes a lot of sense. Both schools don’t plan on this being a long-term situation. They just want to be able to step away from the traditional region format to be able to control their own destinies and get things going in the right direction. I have always enjoyed going to Lion and Timberwolf games and so I hope being independent helps these programs move forward and find some success.
5. With a year of experience now, do you think teams will do anything different because of the Ratings Percentage Index system that decides playoff seeding?
LLOYD: I honestly don’t know if much will change in terms of scheduling this year because scheduling is going to be so unique anyway. If it was a normal year, I think teams might have looked at trying to stack their schedules more and out-of-state games might be evaluated differently. With this year being what it is, however, I think teams are going to focus on the games and let the RPI rankings take care of themselves.
DICKSON: I think every coach’s approach to the season changed dramatically when the rating system was introduced. Everybody gets into the playoffs. You would like to get a nice seed but it’s more important to be trending up when the playoffs start. The scheduling is a mess this year for some teams because of COVID-19, so I think the coaches will really just focus on winning games and finishing strong. We saw the No. 12 and No. 10 seed play for the 5A title last year and American Fork, the No. 7 seed in Class 6A, made it to the championship game. The RPI only gives them the matchups. The focus is always on winning the next game and most coaches don’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about RPI.