NCAA suspends BYU senior forward Yoeli Childs for nine games (Aug. 9)
Mr. McOmber and Mr. Lawlor both make very valid statements. I am not an attorney, but have been alive long enough to recognize administrative prejudice and abuse when I see it. In the middle of changes and revisions, a player ends up at odds on some clerical point with what the new policy finally becomes...and in true NCAA “gotcha” fashion, in swoop the NCAA administrators with their new magic stick, looking to make an example of the easiest target; the guy who’s trying the hardest to be compliant in spite of unclear directives. The NCAA grants itself enforcement authority, backed by the threatening intimidation of possible additional sanctions if opposed. I truly hope that the BYU General Counsel will take this matter up if at all possible. — Wahului
Ahh, the NCAA strikes again. Their sanctions against the U and BYU for minor, unintentional violations are still excessive. In the case of Yoeli, it is clearly new regulations that weren’t well understood. I’ve read NCAA regulations before and they often take lawyer speak to a new level. A potent sleep aid for insomniacs.
Time to push oversight of the NCAA to a new level, their board of governors doesn’t seem to be challenging the NCAA to be better. Have you seen the pay of the nonprofit NCAA’s top execs? I only bring that up because of the many fines the NCAA enacts on schools. It seems the percentage of the TV revenues is not enough for the supposedly nonprofit NCAA. — Talon Jensen
How did Alpine School District’s bond projects go $73 million over budget? (Aug. 6)
“State law does not require school districts to announce what projects will be on a bond, and a list of specific projects was not included in the language on the Nov. 2016 ballot. The district did release and promote a list of bond projects prior to the election with the hope of gaining support for the bond across the district.
That will change if the district pursues its next bond. Bird said the district will show growth patterns, but will stay away from specifically stating where future schools would be.”
Does anyone else read this as “We will choose to be even less transparent the next time we seek to fleece the taxpayers”? — Lance Abbott
UVU Column: UVU alumna promotes sun safety, cancer prevention (Aug. 11)
Jane Ostler is an AMAZING woman! Her appreciation for all she has been blessed with, her passion for her work and service to others, her dedication to her job, and her love for people and nature are inspiring!!!! Her messages regarding skin and other cancer preventions, as well as other needed healthy habits are TRUE, and CRUCIAL to all our well being! She practices what she preaches, and is a living example of the great benefits of a healthy, preventative lifestyle! Jane is AWESOME!!! — Mary Jones