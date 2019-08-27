Teacher shortage, protests complicate educator pay dynamics in Utah (Aug. 23)
A teacher IS a very special person! They should be a TOP priority of all school districts. It is sad to see that the percentage of teachers is smaller than all the other employees in districts. And take a look at the salaries of the senior administrators. $200,000 for district superintendents? Really?! why aren’t they teaching several classes weekly to experience the ever changing climate in the classrooms. It is one thing to talk about how tough the hike is; it is a whole different understanding when you walk the trail. — Goldminer77
Yes it is such a great job we can’t get anyone to take it! This is the problem in Utah. The old timers still think teachers get a 3 month vacation and they think teachers are being paid a full time wage. They almost definitely haven’t stepped foot in a classroom for the past 30 years.
No teacher should have to take a second job. That is ridiculous.
Glad we are getting past this generation of thinking, finally. — life long republican
I agree with all of the reasons listed above that we should support our teachers. I have 4 teachers in my immediate family. They all teach high school which presents a whole new set of problems.
They deal with serious discipline issues, parents that blame the teacher when little Johnny flunks their class and some administrators who like to create an atmosphere where the teachers are always at fault.no matter the circunstances. Do a search of other professions and see what the starting salary is with a 4-year degree compared to school teachers.As a retired university professor, I would not have traded positions with these great teachers who happen to be excellent public school educators. — the professor
Sen. Romney says climate change happening, humans contribute (Aug. 19)
Humans could not change the climate if they could they would. Show me how we can raise or lower anything. Everything the left cries is based on model projections, always in the future, never held accountable for their continuous failed predictions. I am tired of the sky is falling mentality. We need to examine the real purpose of the lefts alarming cry for the environment. This is nothing more than a liberal reach to take control of our energy production. Control and loss of freedom is all this is. Can you say carbon tax! The “Green new Deal”, no cars, no planes, no coal. No natural gas, can you say caveman mentality. — Lucinda Halter
After “An Inconvenient Truth” debuted, I looked into the argument rather extensively and ultimately concluded that it’s far from proven that human activity is causing the Earth to warm---and, even if it is, it’s not leading to castastrophe, as some alarmists claim. I’m sad that Mitt Romney has bought into the hype. — David Garber
BYU rolls out additional updates to Honor Code Office to increase communication, decrease anxiety (Aug. 21)
The line is drawn when the student and the school enter into a contract, a mutually beneficial agreement with freely chosen obligations to each other.
Enforcement falls upon the student who promises to be responsible for self regulation, for aligning his behavior with the HC. If a compliance question arises, they work together to satisfy the requirements of the contract. Many students are offered chances to try again.
You already know this stuff. Why are you doing this? — DieKostelsKlar