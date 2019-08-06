Lee: Open letter to Utah County’s state legislators (Aug. 3)
Wow, this is true leadership. Other elected officials publicly accused him of terrible things but instead of throwing mud back he extends a hand of fellowship. Whether you agree with him or not, that’s impressive. — Happy Valley Republican
What does he mean by a gentleman’s agreement? It’s hard to believe that the state legislators wouldn’t verify its existence before speaking out. It sounds like more has been happening behind the scenes than has been reported. — Verum Peto
It’s not really all that complex; the members of GGAB unanimously voted for a mayor-council form of government. The other 2 commissioners supported their recommendation to put it on the ballot this year. Lee could have easily spent the next several months advocating against the recommendation, and persuading others of the wisdom of his position. But, rather than allow that process to play out, Lee short-circuited it because it didn’t look like he was going to get his way.
Instead, he proposes a form of government that to my knowledge no other county has tried. Why does he feel that he knows better than the GGAB and the other commissioners what is best? How does he know this is the best form of government, when it has never been tried before? What has he researched that the GGAB and other commissioners have not, to know that his proposal represents the best form of government for Utah County. And wouldn’t his proposal ALSO result in the expansion of government? Is he willing to share his research?
Lee, for all his claims of true conservatism, is instead through his sabotaging of the normal political process, inviting the type of government by referendum that is the disastrous alternative of citizens who are frustrated with politicians who regularly ignore the will of the people because they’re just not smart enough to know what’s best for them. — CHfan
The rate of women pursuing STEM in Utah colleges hasn’t changed (Aug. 3)
Sixty years ago, when i was finishing elementary school, I was pulled out of class for a day and sent to a program put on by the Los Angeles Unified School District. The purpose of the program was to encourage t talented female students to take classes in what we now call STEM. I eventually chose other areas of emphasis. The opportunities for women in those fields has been available for decades. Women just aren’t as interested as men. It’s time to accept that fact and stop trying to shoehorn more women into jobs that they wouldn’t necessarily choose for themselves. — gramma b
Firm recommends $87 million rebuild of Utah County admin, public works campuses (Aug. 4)
I think it could be economical if the County worked with Provo City on a joint City/County civic building. Provo’s new city center is already in the works and I bet the plans could be modified to accommodate them. — Ken Lee
Orem Fitness Center tweaks design plans ahead of groundbreaking (Aug. 4)
The problem with listening to special interests is often the most vocal groups are the ones that participate the least. However, Provo has been able to make its Rec Center pay for itself, so hopefully Orem will also be able to do the same. Now, if I could just get Provo to put in some Skier’s Edge machines ... — Talon Jensen