Mayors column: Fiber: Our connected future (July 27)
Provo sold itself into financial bondage to spend a small fortune for a shoddily-built poorly-managed money-losing fiberoptic network that it finally sold to Google for $1. Google replaced quite a bit of it because it was so shoddily-built, but managed to run the new network profitably with great customer service.
Orem also decided to build a city-run fiberoptic network. Perhaps they'll finish its construction eventually before it becomes obsolete, but that remains to be seen.
I could go on.
In any case, PLEASE let the private sector handle this. Please. I beg you. Please. Please!!! — David Edward Garber
No. 3: Kalani Sitake, BYU head coach (July 27)
There is so much on the line in Sitake year IV, and so many unanswered questions. Can the Cougars hold a big lead? Will we see receivers catch the ball with no drops, are they fast enough to stretch the field? People are talking contract extension for coach Sitake, some are angry because he has a year left after 2019 and BYU doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to negotiate that extension.
One factor that hurts the coach is BYU’s two straight losses to Utah State, on top of the ridicules number of losses to Utah, many 1-3 point losses. If BYU goes 0-2 vs it’s rivals in 2019 I don’t see the admin worrying about the extension. — Bobby Paluga
Utah's congressional members respond to Mueller's testimony (July 24)
Wow, Stewart is so off-base.
Putin launched cyberwar on the U.S. to aid Trump's election.
The Trump campaign, and Trump himself, knew about Putin's hacking and propaganda and they welcomed and abetted those cyberattacks.
Trump obstructed Mueller's investigation of those attacks. He lied repeatedly and ordered those around him to lie. The crime of conspiracy could not be established beyond a reasonable doubt because of Trump's obstruction, which itself is a crime. But this is more than conspiracy, this is disloyalty to the core principles on which this country was founded. Our government must be chosen by our people and not by Putin or some hostile foreign power. And all our leaders must be held accountable for their actions, including Trump and his GOP allies that have covered up his treachery. — JWL
Power restored after outage affects 3,500 in Provo (July 23)
If Provo Power is not properly equipped to handle, with foresight, load issues, incorrectly wired items, and how a major construction project will impact service to customers, they should not be stepping up to the plate as the city's one and only power source. It sounds like Provo Power's spokesperson is shifting blame to the construction project its self, and throwing his/ her hands up at taking responsibility for the faulty piece of equipment. If you can't plan ahead and deliver power that the citizens of our city rely on in order to stay alive, healthy, and in business, then you should bow out and give us the opportunity to pick more efficient purveyors of power. My medically fragile child suffered for that hour of "learning" that took place yesterday with nothing to shield her sensitivities from the most deadly heat of the season. Our popsicles melted. Am I the only one who feels deserving of a refund, at least. — Shannon Hansen