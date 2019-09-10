U.S. Sens. Lee, Romney decry loss of Hill AFB funding for U.S.-Mexico border wall (Sept. 4)
If our representatives really care about national security they need to quit pointing the finger of blame and roll up their sleeves to overcome the RINOs and the Trump-hating Democrats and get the job done! The Republicans in Congress had 2 years to do the right thing but held off until they lost the House last fall. They brought it on themselves!
Also, the worst giveaway of Congressional power hasn’t been to Trump, it’s been to all his predecessors who argued for and led the way to creating massive government agencies which make regulations with the force of law and have their own courts where the Bill of Rights doesn’t apply. Ceding power to those agencies has been a self-inflicted wound by Congress! Take it back so we the people won’t have reasons to fear that we’ll somehow violate regulations we’ve never heard of and end up in some administrative court run by soulless bureaucrats who answer to no one! — Ron Hathcock
Lee and Romney...Rinos for sure! They don’t support Trump and then whine when the State of Utah takes the hit for their bad mouthing of the President. Nice job boys. And that’s just what you are...whiney boys. What have you done for our state since youve been in office? Have funds taken away because you won’t work with our President. The blame rests squarely on your shoulders. — MotheroftheHouse
BYU classes begin as many students eye more honor code updates, clarity (Sept. 3)
It’s hard to take the honor code seriously when the assistant director is a former BYU custodian. Darren Hinton started as a custodian in helaman halls and they worked with BYU clubs for a short time. He got an MPA which has zero relevance to the honor code office. The honor code office recently had a job opening and didn’t even interview a candidate with 7 years of behavioral counseling and a masters degree. It’s all for show folks. I’ve talked to Darren and the honor code is just trying to avoid contention, not help the students. — COUGAR STRONG
Mike Lee: Washington and Moscow should engage (Sept. 6)
Mike Lee says, “I believe President Trump is going to be elected …”
Is that with or without Putin’s spies illegally hacking the Democratic candidate’s emails?
Is that with or without a Putin cyberwar spreading massive propaganda on social media?
Is that with or without illegal laundered Russian money propping up Trump?
Is that with or without illegal payoffs to Trump’s favorite porn stars?
Is that with or without Trump’s unprecedented non-disclosure of his tax returns?
Is that with or without another Trump tax cut gifting billions to billionaires but crumbs to the middle class and poor and exploding the federal deficit? — JWL
As nearby farmland disappears, Orem High is seeing its agriculture programs grow (Sept. 7)
Just across the street from Orem HS is a small lot farm. Corn, pumpkins and tomatoes have grown there. I was raised on a farm and am an advocate for agriculture. It thrills me an ag program has grown in Orem. Orem has always been a “CITY” now somebody gets why growing things is important! — Lana Creer-Harris