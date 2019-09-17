Lactation pods are coming to UVU (Sept. 13)
Um, I had two kids while earning my B.S. degree from UVU, and I personally would prefer to NOT pump in public 🤷♀️ These pods would have been AMAZING to have while I was there. There was one lactation room even close to me, and when it was occupied I would have to find a bathroom with an outlet slightly close to a bathroom stall while needing to be in a class or back to work in a short time. This is a great addition to UVU, especially considering most of their students are non-traditional. — Natiri A. Swenson
UVX marks one year of service, August boardings near 10,000 a day (Sept. 13)
It's a start--one that was greatly aided by BYU and UVU stepping up financially. Until the "first mile" problem is solved then only a few folks in the SFR neighborhoods will make the effort to ride the bus on a regular basis. I wonder if some wunderkind has crunched the numbers to see how many people live within a 1/4, 1/5, or 1 mile from a UVX stop? And then what percentage of those folks have a destination within a similar distance from a UVX stop? (That would have to be guestimated with a survey.) Weather comes into play too as I would imagine that some people decide to take drive their car instead of hoof it to the bus when it's too hot, too cold, or too wet. I've ridden UVX a couple of times--with my 2 year old grandson so he could enjoy something new. A lot bumpier than I expected. He loved it. — c00kster
This is deceiving. How much money did they make? Oh yeah - that stays constant because UVU & BYU both provide their students and employees with free passes. It's all contracted...so who really cares what the ridership numbers are? The tax payer cost through subsidies is the same. — momto6ls
And if it wasn't free to the rider, until 2021? Wait til people have to pay for it. — piddler
Old Dixon Middle property could house United Way, Boys and Girls Club if Provo school bond passes (Sept. 11)
I've been very impressed with the vision and public outreach to prepare for the future with safer schools. The West Side of Provo is growing, I'm grateful for the dozens of citizens who have studied the facilities and unanimously made recommendations to put these schools on this bond. I'm also grateful to a school board that is willing to do the tough thing and educate the public, share the data, the costs, explore solutions for the Dixon property, and locate the middle school where the growth is going and where the opportunity provides equal educational opportunities, and extracurricular activities with equity that doesn't happen in a smaller facility and footprint. And as I have attended my area bond meeting, I have been impressed with the gracious, knowledgable responses from school board members and staff. It's not easy to ask for money from taxpayers. The information provided with this bond is significantly more thorough than what was provided in the recent Provo City Bond.
I'm supporting this bond. Delaying the bond will result in increased expense to all taxpayers and impedes the opportunity for our middle schoolers to have every option available to them.
I applaud the district for exploring innovative partnerships that will strengthen programs and interactions with class organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, United Way and IHC to bring programs that have created such a positive force in the community. — Sherrie Hall Everett