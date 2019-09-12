3. BYU football already has one home loss and one road win. Why do you think BYU football has had such a tough time protecting ‘The House LaVell Built’ in recent years?
LLOYD: When I watch BYU football playing good opponents at LaVell Edwards Stadium, all too often it feels like every little issue is exacerbated. It feels like the Cougar players want so badly to do well in front of their home fans that miscues snowball into more miscues. BYU wants it loud and energetic, but the thing about the Cougar crowd on the road is that it feels like those fans are behind the team no matter what. Home fans need to have the same mentality. The bottom line is that BYU players need to have the maturity to stay confident in themselves and each other no matter where or who they are playing. That will be the key to regaining true LES home-field advantage.
DICKSON: It’s a good question and there are several layers to it. Obviously, playing against good teams matters. There have been some very good teams that have come to LES. The theory I’m going with is that at home, the players feel like they have to be perfect and maybe that causes them to press. You know, try to do too much. Players talk a lot about just having fun and playing loose. I think the offense needs to do that more and the big plays will come. Protecting the home field is a very important step to progressing as a program and Saturday is a very good opportunity to do that.