One-way trip time: 16 minutes
Provo City Center, of course, is the heart of Provo and the place where everyone probably wants to visit. So naturally it seems like a place to go on a scooter from the Frontrunner.
First things first, I thought taking University Avenue would be the best route because it would be the straightest — I just wanted to get to where University Avenue met Center Street, after all. That was my first mistake.
The hill climbing up University Ave outside the train station is TERRIFYING. There's no way to cross the street immediately exiting the station; you have to drive a little ways to get to a stoplight and crosswalk. I opted instead to just stay on the exit side, going against the flow of traffic. There's no visible bike lane so I stayed on the sidewalk out of fear for my life. But the fear continued because that sidewalk is the narrowest sidewalk I have ever seen.
Of course, it was all downhill from there, in a good way. Mostly smooth riding — until I reached 100 South.
Let's talk about red zones. When you pull up the Spin app you need to check out a scooter, it shows a little map that has little red zones indicating where the scooters cannot go. They will not work in those red zones.
The entire Provo City Center LDS Temple and its grounds are inside a red zone. Which is fine and totally makes sense. However, to my surprise and dismay, the University Ave sidewalk on the same side as the temple apparently also counts as part of that red zone, a fact I discovered only as my scooter suddenly coasted to a stop while a robot voice told me to turn back. I had to turn back to 100 South, cross the street and scooter down the other side of University Avenue. Halfway between Center Street and 100 South, I got the cranky robot voice again telling me to turn back and had to manually scooter back to the corner of University Ave and Center Street. And those scooters are HEAVY.
The final frustrating cherry on top was a glitch with the app itself. I attempted to end my ride, parking my scooter on the corner of University Ave and Center Street (again, on the temple side, even though the surrounding sidewalks are apparently unrideable), when the app seemed to crash. Although I hit "end ride" and "confirm end ride," the app continued to count the minutes of my ride. I had to close the app and open it again to end my ride, when it finally worked and asked me to take a picture of my scooter. Of course by this time I had walked away and had to cross back to where I had parked. It added another two minutes to my ride which would be fine if I didn't have to pay per minute.
The whole ordeal took took around 16 minutes. Honestly, I'd rather walk.
— By Carley Porter, Daily Herald