One-way trip time: Nine minutes
I started at the FrontRunner station and got to the city offices about nine minutes later via Freedom Blvd. However, that included a stop at the Utah Valley Convention Center to take a photo.
If you were heading straight to the city offices without any other stops, my guess is it would take about six to seven minutes, which is about how long it took me to scooter back directly from the city offices to Provo Central station.
I used bike lanes where available, so from 300 South on Freedom Boulevard to the station. In other places I used sidewalks, because using the road did not feel safe. Luckily, I was riding early in the morning, and there were very few pedestrians on the sidewalk at that time. If you're scootering on a Friday/Saturday night downtown, expect to add some time to your trip to slow down and avoid pedestrians/bikers/etc.
There were a lot of trashcans placed directly in the bike lane on my way back to the station, which meant I had to come to almost a complete stop to look for traffic before going around it. It definitely slowed me down, and it seemed like there was plenty of room on the curb outside the bike lane for people to place their trash.
— By Katie England, Daily Herald