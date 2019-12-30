Ring in the new year at a celebration hosted by the Provo Recreation Department. This year’s theme is “2020: Eyes to the Future.” There will be two fireworks shows, one at 9 p.m. and one at midnight. There also will be a virtual reality simulator, hypnotist, Zorb balls in the pool, live game shows, inflatables, acrobat performers, karaoke, a magician, adult-only casino game room, DJ dance room, laser tag, drone racing and face painting.
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. to midnight
Where: Provo Recreation Center; 320 W. 500 North, Provo
Cost: $8-$10 with Provo Recreation Center members half price