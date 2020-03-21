When it comes to the hit show “American Idol,” there’s no denying the allure of success: From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert to Jennifer Hudson, some contestants don’t even have to win to skyrocket to stardom, proving the show is a solid stage for the chance to further a career in music and gain visibility on a national and even international level.
But when it comes to actually stepping up and auditioning for the hit ABC show, Provo resident Jordan Moyes -- whose run on Season 18 came to a close with Sunday night's episode -- will be the first to tell you things aren’t always as they seem.
For example, during Moyes’ audition, which happened in Salt Lake City in late summer 2019 and just aired last week, the positive comments streaming from the celebrity judges, including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, were entirely on the peripheral.
“The audition itself was very, just kind of surreal, I think,” Moyes said in an interview with the Daily Herald on Friday. “Once the process started, I knew I was going to be auditioning in front of the judges, but time was moving really slowly, and I was anxious to get in there and do my thing, what I knew that I could do. Ultimately I was really excited.”
Moyes accompanied himself on acoustic guitar as he performed Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire,” and it didn’t take more than a moment for him to wow the judges.
“Chill bumps,” Perry said as Moyes performed, and soon after Bryan leaned over to Perry during the song and said, “I want to sign him right now!”
Those are things Moyes didn’t realize until watching the audition clip himself last week, though.
“A lot of the stuff they said as I was singing, I couldn’t hear,” he said. “I was standing quite a bit further from the table than people realize. The reactions I could only tell so much; I was in my own zone and I wasn’t aware of what was said until I watched it afterward on TV. It was a good surprise. I was nervous in there; anxious to hear what they think about it. You try to focus on what you’re doing and not get distracted.
“I think a lot of it just comes with experience,” Moyes said when asked about how he found his focus in such a high-pressure experience. “Another thing the judges did say that wasn’t shown on TV, Luke especially, said I was very seasoned in what I was doing and he could tell I had been doing it for awhile. I think really it just comes down to a deeply rooted love for it that has allowed me to kind of just spend as much time doing it as I can.”
According to Moyes, most of his free time is devoted to playing guitar and working on songs, making it a priority in his life and especially allowing himself to “invest” in it.
“It comes from a deeply rooted love and passion that I had before I loved anything else,” he said of his drive to practice and perform. “It’s something that just sort of stuck with me, especially when I started guitar.”
Moyes was only 5 or 6 at the time, but that didn’t hinder him from recognizing his passion.
“I think I just kind of knew, for whatever reason, at a young age, that I liked how it made me feel when I played music and made up different songs,” he said. “At some point I added the performance aspect into it … there were certain things I started getting back from it. Kind words from people that were listening and mostly just the way it made me feel; the emotional return I got from it.”
According to Moyes, performing for an audience brings the best kind of adrenaline and euphoria.
“When you’re really in a flow state on the stage, there’s something about it,” he said. “It just feels right. It just feels like what I’m supposed to do.”
Moyes’ family came to Provo from Phoenix, and he said the shift in perspective when it comes to music also made a big difference in his career.
“I moved up here and I think I was a little surprised at just how many people were performing,” he said. “In Provo, there are so many people just involved in music in any capacity they could be whether it was a career or something they were pursuing (because) they just loved to do it, and it was a hobby for them.”
The ample opportunities to perform at open mics and local venues spurred Moyes’ passion, and interacting with other local musicians offered inspiration.
“Meeting artists who are really, really talented -- their music really inspired me and inspired my songwriting,” Moyes said. “Music is a big part of Provo in general. … I wanted to have a bigger role in that.”
As to taking his career to the TV screen with his short stint on “American Idol,” it’s something his mom, who passed away suddenly in 2018, hoped for a long time he’d consider.
Now that he took that leap, he said he enjoyed the opportunity to experience it with the rest of his family.
“It’s overwhelming and exciting to have them watch with me,” he said. “They’re just incredibly proud. It’s been fun for them to have their own friends reach out and contact them to say they saw me on TV or saw a news article, and it’s been a fun thing to just gather around and share in the excitement. I know we were all kind of equally anxious for when the audition was airing. It’s been fun to have them go through that. They’ve been on this entire ride with me, and it’s awesome.”
Moyes’ journey ended on Sunday night as a new feature of Hollywood Week was unveiled for the first time -- the opportunity to perform for the judges in a duet with the partner of your choosing.
Moyes teamed with Franklin Boone of North Carolina for his time in front of the judges. Only a brief clip of the pair performing "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon was shown.
Only Boone was selected to move on. Perry delivered the news at the end of their duet.
"Going forward, there's only room for one of you," Perry said. "Jordan, I'm sorry."
Speaking on Friday, before the Sunday night reveal, Moyes said he was grateful for the opportunity "American Idol" provided him to share his music on a wider platform.
“You know, I was a musician, singer and songwriter before this show and I’ll continue to do this afterward, so anything that happens in between is just a big plus and a boost toward my career,” Moyes said.
With a new single coming out at the end of this month, Moyes said he’s hoping to continue building momentum as he pursues his dreams.