Though there’s plenty to do at North Park that could keep families and individuals engaged throughout the day, another fun aspect of it is its location. You may not expect to find a park nestled between major roadways and a busy shopping center, but a parking area and green space allow just enough separation on all sides for the location to be more a boon than a bust. It’s convenient to get to quickly, parking is adjacent to all major features and it’s literally a two minute max ride to delicious dining, grocery shopping and the best way to cool off on a hot summer day: cheap ice cream cones courtesy of the nearby Macey’s. According to Aylett, it was the moving and renovation of the park that made most of those resources a possibility for Spanish Fork, offering a couple great wins for the city. If you haven’t yet had a chance to check out North Park, it’s certainly worth the trip!